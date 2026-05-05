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Azerbaijan Eyes Gas Export Surge to Italy
(MENAFN) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a private meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Monday, following her arrival in Baku on an official working visit, the presidential press service confirmed.
The one-on-one talks were succeeded by expanded-format discussions, after which Aliyev underscored Italy's standing as a premier destination for Azerbaijani energy exports. He noted that Azerbaijan shipped 25 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the previous year alone, with 9.5 billion cubic meters directed specifically to Italy — and signaled that negotiations to raise those volumes are already underway.
"To achieve this, it is naturally necessary to expand the TAP (Trans Adriatic Pipeline) project, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor. It has already been expanded to a certain extent, but this process is ongoing," Aliyev said, as cited by state news agency Azertac.
Beyond energy, Aliyev characterized the two nations as strategic partners across the board, affirming that Italy holds the distinction of being Baku's foremost trade partner overall.
The one-on-one talks were succeeded by expanded-format discussions, after which Aliyev underscored Italy's standing as a premier destination for Azerbaijani energy exports. He noted that Azerbaijan shipped 25 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the previous year alone, with 9.5 billion cubic meters directed specifically to Italy — and signaled that negotiations to raise those volumes are already underway.
"To achieve this, it is naturally necessary to expand the TAP (Trans Adriatic Pipeline) project, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor. It has already been expanded to a certain extent, but this process is ongoing," Aliyev said, as cited by state news agency Azertac.
Beyond energy, Aliyev characterized the two nations as strategic partners across the board, affirming that Italy holds the distinction of being Baku's foremost trade partner overall.
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