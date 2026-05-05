Press Release MIITE 2026 Day 1 Make It In The Emirates: UAE Says 'OPEC Exit Is Sovereignty Decision'

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MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Make it in the Emirates: UAE says 'OPEC exit is sovereignty decision'

Abu Dhabi-UAE 2026: Make it in the Emirates 2026 opened on Monday with a clear message from UAE ministers and business leaders: the country's long-term investment in industrial sovereignty is paying off - delivering measurable gains in economic resilience and national security at a time of unprecedented global disruption.

Day 1, themed 'Industrial Sovereignty in a Strategically Connected World', began with His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, addressing the UAE's recent departure from OPEC and OPEC+, and affirming that independence has not come at the cost of global responsibility.

“The UAE has always acted as a responsible producer,” he said.“As an independent producer, we hope to enable growth and contribute to global stability between supply and demand.”

HE Al Mazrouei added that the UAE would continue engaging with former bloc members, but on its own terms:“We will continue working with many nations, including OPEC and OPEC+ members, but through bilateral cooperation rather than within a formal group structure.”

The conversation then turned to defense, where His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, UAE Presidential Advisor and Chairman of EDGE Group, revealed that UAE-made technology has been critical in thwarting recent attacks.

“Eighty-five percent of these drones were tackled with jammers developed and produced in the UAE,” HE Al Bannai said, referring to attacks linked to the Iran conflict. He added that since EDGE was established six-and-a-half years ago, foreign orders for UAE defense products have surged from just 2% to 70% of total output - a figure he expects to grow dramatically, estimating the UAE's defense capabilities will multiply“100 times”.

UAE defies expectations to top $1trn non-oil trade

The resilience story extended to trade, where the UAE is outperforming forecasts despite global headwinds. His Excellency Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, said non-oil foreign trade exceeded $1 trillion in 2025, growing 27% year-on-year, with the UAE now connected to more than 250 ports worldwide.

“Many expected our numbers to fall into negative territory. Instead, we ended the first quarter with growth even higher than last year. This is a very positive signal that we will continue progressing regardless of external challenges,” HE Dr. Al Zeyoudi said.

Investor confidence remains high:

In a fireside chat on entrepreneurial resilience, His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Emirates Growth Fund, framed the UAE's track record of weathering crises as a competitive advantage for investors.

“The agility and ability of the UAE to weather every type of shock - whether a national disaster, warfare, or even a global pandemic - is, in many ways, a blessing in disguise,” he said.“Coming out of this, the outlook is far more promising. If I were an investor in the region, I wouldn't choose any other place than the UAE.”

'Don't sell – be patient' – UAE business dynasties

A dedicated session on family businesses - which account for approximately 60% of national GDP and 80% of private-sector employment - examined how these firms are adapting to volatility. Two of the UAE's most prominent business leaders offered perspectives on endurance.

His Excellency Mohamed Al Abbar, Founder and Managing Director of Emaar Properties, credited national leadership:“Our country has shown steadfastness and resilience under the directives of our leadership, and that is how we managed not only to navigate disruption, but to endure it.”

HE Abdulaziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Abdulla Al Ghurair Group, offered a direct lesson from experience:“In a crisis, you can easily lose control - and that is the biggest mistake you can make. But crises also create opportunities. My advice is simple: don't sell, be patient. Endure.”

Sovereignty over what matters:

Closing the Vision Stage program, His Excellency Badr Jafar, Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy, delivered one of the day's most striking addresses, arguing that true sovereignty is measured in the essentials of daily life.

“The medicine in your hospital. The protein on your child's plate. The chip in your factory,” he said.“We were told our soil could not feed us - and we grew gardens in sand. We were told oil would be our ceiling - and we made it our launchpad. Today, we hear it again: supply chains are fragile, trade is weaponized. We've heard this song before - and we know how to answer.”

The day concluded with a conversation with Senator Ahmed Abou Hashima, Head of the Egyptian Senate Committee on Financial, Economic and Investment Affairs, who highlighted the UAE's growing role as a regional production hub.“The funding is from the UAE. We manufacture here, in what is effectively the AI capital of the world,” he said, noting plans to manufacture 103 unique products in the UAE using Industry 4.0 technology.

Make it in the Emirates 2026 is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the ADNOC Group and L'IMAD, and organized by the ADNEC Group.

About Make it in the Emirates (MIITE)

Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) is the UAE's national industrial platform, led by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), driving industrial growth, localization, and global competitiveness.

Now in its fifth edition, MIITE brings together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and manufacturers to enable partnerships, unlock procurement opportunities, and accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing and AI across priority sectors.

Through the National In-Country Value (ICV) program, the platform connects demand with domestic manufacturing capability, strengthens local supply chains, and supports the localization of 5,000+ products and offtake opportunities across priority industries. MIITE also provides companies access to more than AED 168 billion in manufacturing and procurement opportunities.

Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the ADNOC Group and L'IMAD Holding Company, and organized by the ADNEC Group, MIITE supports the UAE's long-term economic diversification ambitions under“We the UAE 2031” and“UAE Centennial 2071”.

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The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the United Arab Emirates shapes industrial policies, advances technology transformation, enhances the competitiveness of the national industrial sector, and develops the UAE's quality infrastructure. These efforts support the growth of a sustainable and advanced industrial economy, recognizing industry as a cornerstone of the national economy and security, contributing to stability, continuity, and resilience in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Established in July 2020, the Ministry was created to empower the national industrial sector and accelerate industrial transformation across the UAE. MoIAT builds strategic partnerships and leads national initiatives that support the growth of future industries, strengthen economic resilience, and attract industrial investment.

The Ministry works to advance the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, strengthen supply chain resilience, support technology transformation and expand access to global markets. It focuses on accelerating the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors including food security, healthcare, defense, space, aerospace and digital economy.

MoIAT also enhances In-Country Value (ICV), supports entrepreneurship, and empower Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of UAE-manufactured products in both local and international markets.

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates, the National ICV Program, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), MoIAT connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs to offtake opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that enable business growth, advance industrial self-sufficiency, and deliver tangible economic and social impact.

About the Ministry of Culture:

The UAE's Ministry of Culture is guided by the noble vision of nurturing 'Culture that Inspires the World', aligning with the wise leadership's ambitious aim to build a harmonious society led by patriotism, confidence in its leadership, and a commitment to positioning culture and creativity as instruments of knowledge dissemination and inclusivity. This vision also reflects the Ministry's goal of nurturing a holistic sense of national identity rooted in Emirati cultural values, which serves as a source of inspiration for all citizens due to its distinct principles.

To realise this vision, the Ministry strives to enhance national identity, highlighting its key role in positively shaping citizens' lives. This includes concerted efforts to protect the UAE's tangible and intangible cultural heritage, while embedding it as an integral facet of social consciousness, through strategic national ventures, documentation and social-awareness programmes. The Ministry is also dedicated to preserving the integrity of the Arabic language through policies and initiatives that ensure its presence and use across diverse sectors.

Moreover, the Ministry has developed a national strategy for the cultural and creative industries, in partnership with various federal government entities, further underscoring this vital sector's economic significance. This strategy is based on various key pillars, such as empowering creators, integrating them into the labour market, enhancing their business environment and attracting new talents to support the sector's ongoing growth and enhance its contribution to the national GDP.

The Ministry further supervises operations of a range of cultural assets and centres across the country. It also organises community-based cultural initiatives and events at these venues, in addition to implementing creator empowerment and up-skilling programmes, which aim to enhance the local community's participation in cultural and creative fields. Moreover, the Ministry represents the UAE at both regional and international cultural forums, including UN meetings, while also leading several international initiatives, such as cultural exchange programs and signing of MoUs.

Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi's growth and enabling the emirate's economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services.

Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi's economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact.

About ADNOC:

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC's objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate's vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates' economic growth and diversification.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's economy.

ADNEC Group's diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world's most iconic events across strategic industry sectors including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group's Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences that provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023 that provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group's tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi's sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group's diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate's creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.