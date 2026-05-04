Whitney Leavitt Announces Exit From 'The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'

Reality television personality and actor Whitney Leavitt has announced that she is stepping away from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' after four seasons, according to E! News. The 32-year-old revealed the news during her final performance as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway on April 3. Her representative also confirmed her departure to Deadline.

A Theatrical Broadway Reveal

Leavitt made the announcement in a theatrical fashion, reading a headline from a newspaper in character during the Sunday night show, as seen in footage published by TMZ. "What is that?" she said, pointing to the paper. "'Whitney'...let me see. 'Whitney Leavitt Announces She's Leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,'" according to E! News. The crowd erupted in cheers following the reveal, with the Dancing With the Stars alum turning to the audience and opening her arms in acknowledgement of the moment.

Her decision comes after she had hinted at a possible departure in an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm figuring it out in real time," she said. "We're figuring it out together, but it feels like that's the trajectory of where it's going," according to E! News.

'Time to Challenge Myself'

Leavitt, who shares three children--Sedona, 6, Liam, 4, and Billy, 17 months--with her husband Conner Leavitt, credited the show for launching her career. "I wouldn't be where I am without it," she said, adding, "but it feels like it's time to challenge myself in other ways and fulfil these dreams and passions that I've been trying to get even before the show," according to E! News.

"I wouldn't be where I am without that platform and this group that we created, this business that we created, but maybe it's time for me to branch out in other areas," she reiterated.

She also expressed confidence that her co-stars would support her decision. "I feel, today, that each one of them would support me in that," she said, according to E! News.

Future Plans in Entertainment

Looking ahead, Leavitt hinted at future plans in acting and entertainment. "I love entertaining, I love acting, so that's what I can tease," she shared. "Hopefully, more films you'll see me in," according to E! News. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)