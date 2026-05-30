Aaj Kiska Match Hai: IPL Final 2026 RCB Vs GT - Who Will Lift The Shiny Trophy In Today's Mega Clash?

IPL 2026 Final Match Today: Alright cricket fans, the moment we've all been waiting for is finally here. The two-month-long festival of runs and wickets has reached its grand finale. The IPL 2026 final is today! The stage is set, the players are in top form, and the glittering trophy is ready for its new owner. Tonight at 7:30 PM, last year's champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on the formidable Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are eyeing their second title. Bengaluru ended their long trophy drought last year, while Gujarat had a dream debut season, winning the cup in 2022. Whoever wins tonight will create history. Let's get into all the details of this blockbuster final...

RCB vs GT: The Journey to the Final

This season, Bengaluru and Gujarat have clearly been the two strongest teams. Both finished with 18 points on the table, but RCB took the top spot thanks to a better net run rate, leaving GT at number two. Bengaluru booked their spot in the final directly by defeating Gujarat in Qualifier 1. But GT didn't lose hope. They fought back hard in Qualifier 2, knocking out Rajasthan Royals to set up a rematch in the final. Captain Shubman Gill sent a clear warning to Bengaluru with a fiery century off just 47 balls in the last match.

GT vs RCB: Who Has the Edge?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Bengaluru's biggest strength is their lethal bowling duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, who have been a nightmare for opponents all season. In the batting department, Virat Kohli's experience and Venkatesh Iyer's aggressive starts give the team a solid foundation. Captain Rajat Patidar has been leading from the front. With finishers like Tim David and Krunal Pandya in the middle order, Bengaluru seems to have a slight edge on paper.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat's batting heavily revolves around Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan. This pair has made chasing targets of over 200 look easy multiple times this year. However, compared to Bengaluru, their middle order looks a bit weaker. But in bowling, the combination of Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Rashid Khan has the firepower to dismantle any batting lineup.

RCB vs GT Pitch Report: A Batter's Paradise or a Bowler's Trap?

The final will be played on the same pitch where these two teams faced each other earlier this season. The ball might grip the surface and come on a bit slow, with some uneven bounce expected. Spinners are likely to get good turn here. Considering this, today's match could turn into a low-scoring thriller where every single run will be crucial.

RCB vs GT Playing XI: The Probable Lineups

RCB Probable Playing XI

Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (Captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasik Salam Dar.

GT Probable Playing XI

Shubman Gill (Captain), Sai Sudarshan, Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sandhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.