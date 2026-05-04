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French Opposition Party Leader Enters Race for French Presidency Again
(MENAFN) French left-wing opposition figure Jean-Luc Mélenchon has announced that he will once again run for president in France’s 2027 election, confirming a fourth bid for the country’s highest office, according to reports.
Speaking in comments broadcast on TF1, the leader of La France Insoumise said, “I am a candidate,” with the first round of the presidential race scheduled for April 2027.
He said his decision was motivated by what he described as rising global instability and overlapping crises affecting security, the economy, and the environment.
“We are facing threats of general war and dramatic climate change, and we also have an emerging economic and social crisis,” he said.
Mélenchon also linked rising energy costs to geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Israel, arguing that political choices are driving global economic pressures and that only political action can address them.
“There is a political cause, and therefore the solution will also be political,” he said.
He added that, if elected, he would pursue a different foreign policy approach toward the United States, referring to what he described as uncertainty in US leadership positions. He also suggested closer coordination with Spain on Middle East policy and called for the termination of the European Union’s partnership agreement with Israel.
His announcement marks the latest step in his long-running political campaign history, as France begins to move toward another presidential election cycle.
Speaking in comments broadcast on TF1, the leader of La France Insoumise said, “I am a candidate,” with the first round of the presidential race scheduled for April 2027.
He said his decision was motivated by what he described as rising global instability and overlapping crises affecting security, the economy, and the environment.
“We are facing threats of general war and dramatic climate change, and we also have an emerging economic and social crisis,” he said.
Mélenchon also linked rising energy costs to geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Israel, arguing that political choices are driving global economic pressures and that only political action can address them.
“There is a political cause, and therefore the solution will also be political,” he said.
He added that, if elected, he would pursue a different foreign policy approach toward the United States, referring to what he described as uncertainty in US leadership positions. He also suggested closer coordination with Spain on Middle East policy and called for the termination of the European Union’s partnership agreement with Israel.
His announcement marks the latest step in his long-running political campaign history, as France begins to move toward another presidential election cycle.
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