Aeroflot Eyes 50% Russian-Made Fleet By 2036

Dhaka: Russian flag carrier Aeroflot aims to achieve a fleet composition of equal shares of domestically produced and foreign aircraft within the next ten years, according to the airline's Chief Executive Officer Sergei Aleksandrovsky.

Speaking at the Alpha Summit, Aleksandrovsky outlined the target. "Based on our current forecast, we assume a 50/50 ratio between imported and Russian fleets, and we will adhere to this proportion in our strategy," he said.

However, the CEO acknowledged that reaching the goal will require collaborative efforts between airlines and the domestic manufacturing sector.

"This is a joint effort between airlines and industry. To ensure we have high-quality, modern, efficient aircraft within 10 years," he said.

Aeroflot's fleet transition target reflects Russia's broader push toward aviation self-sufficiency following sweeping Western sanctions imposed after the country's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions effectively cut Russian carriers off from new Western-built jets, spare parts, and maintenance support, plunging the industry into a prolonged crisis.

Aeroflot's current fleet consists of 59 wide-body and 212 narrow-body Boeing and Airbus aircraft, along with 78 domestically produced regional Superjet 100s. The carrier also leases four Airbus A330s, complete with crew, from iFly.

The airline holds a firm contract for 18 medium-haul MC-21 aircraft. Aleksandrovsky has previously stated that Aeroflot expects to receive 200 MC-21s by 2033, including 108 units by 2030. Terms for an additional 90 MC-21s are actively under negotiation.

Russian carriers have been eagerly awaiting new domestically built aircraft, but the industry faces persistent challenges in meeting quality and delivery benchmarks, underscoring the scale of the task ahead.

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