Tyson Foods Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Available On The Company's Investor Relations Website

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGDALE, Ark., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) today announced its second quarter 2026 financial results through an earnings release available on the company's Investor Relations website at . Management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time). The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K.

Webcast

A link for the webcast of the conference call will be available at: . A replay of the live webcast and accompanying slides will be available until Monday, June 1, 2026. A telephone replay will also be available, by calling:

US Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658

International Toll: 1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 7264762

Audio Only

Participants may join the audio-only version of the conference call by calling:

Dial In (Toll Free): 1-844-890-1795

International Dial In: 1-412-717-9589

Please note: All dial-in participants should ask to join the Tyson Foods call.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like FamilyTM and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company is a member of the S&P 500 and Russell 1000 large capitalization indices. It had approximately 133,000 team members on September 27, 2025. Visit .

Media Contact: Laura Burns, ...

Investor Contact: Jon Kathol, ...

Category: IR

Source: Tyson Foods