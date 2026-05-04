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Youth Engagement Expected to Shape Türkiye’s COP31 Climate Preparations
(MENAFN) Young people are set to take an active role in the lead-up to the COP31 UN Climate Change Conference, which will be hosted in Antalya, Türkiye this November, according to reports.
A Turkish academic specializing in urbanization and environmental issues said that preparations are already underway to ensure youth participation, with universities and civil society organizations working alongside policymakers to integrate younger voices into the process.
He noted that Türkiye’s increasing involvement in global climate diplomacy has been supported by national environmental initiatives and long-term climate goals, including a 2053 net-zero emissions target. He also pointed to the country’s participation in international agreements and policy frameworks as part of its growing role in climate negotiations.
The academic highlighted the “Zero Waste” approach as one of the key elements contributing to Türkiye’s international climate profile, describing it as a widely recognized initiative linked to broader sustainability efforts.
He added that climate-related challenges such as food security, disaster risks driven by environmental change, and the need for fair financing mechanisms for global transition efforts are central issues expected to dominate discussions at the conference. According to him, developed and developing countries continue to differ on how climate funds should be managed and distributed.
The Zero Waste model was also described as a potential bridging concept in international talks, with the possibility of being promoted as a shared policy framework between countries at different levels of development.
Overall, preparations for COP31 are being framed as an opportunity to align national initiatives with global climate priorities while expanding participation from youth and civil society actors.
A Turkish academic specializing in urbanization and environmental issues said that preparations are already underway to ensure youth participation, with universities and civil society organizations working alongside policymakers to integrate younger voices into the process.
He noted that Türkiye’s increasing involvement in global climate diplomacy has been supported by national environmental initiatives and long-term climate goals, including a 2053 net-zero emissions target. He also pointed to the country’s participation in international agreements and policy frameworks as part of its growing role in climate negotiations.
The academic highlighted the “Zero Waste” approach as one of the key elements contributing to Türkiye’s international climate profile, describing it as a widely recognized initiative linked to broader sustainability efforts.
He added that climate-related challenges such as food security, disaster risks driven by environmental change, and the need for fair financing mechanisms for global transition efforts are central issues expected to dominate discussions at the conference. According to him, developed and developing countries continue to differ on how climate funds should be managed and distributed.
The Zero Waste model was also described as a potential bridging concept in international talks, with the possibility of being promoted as a shared policy framework between countries at different levels of development.
Overall, preparations for COP31 are being framed as an opportunity to align national initiatives with global climate priorities while expanding participation from youth and civil society actors.
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