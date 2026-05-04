TVK's Thalapathy Vijay Fan Attempts Suicide Over Tamil Nadu 2026 Exit Poll Predictions Read Details

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) In a shocking incident from Chennai, a fan of TVK president Vijay attempted suicide following rumours that the actor's party would lose in the Tamil Nadu elections. The man, identified as Mahendran from Krishnagiri, tried to slit his throat.

Mahendran, a long-time Vijay fan, was rushed to a hospital immediately. He is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU). According to his friends, Mahendran was very upset after exit polls showed the DMK leading.

Most recent exit pollshave predicted a strong performance for the DMK. They suggest that the DMK alliance, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, will retain power in the state. Agencies like People's Pulse and Chanakya have predicted a lead for the DMK. However, JVC Times Now has predicted a surprise win for the AIADMK-BJP alliance. Meanwhile, the Axis My India exit poll has given an edge to Vijay's TVK.