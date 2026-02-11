Kazakhstan Set To Implement Online Monitoring Of Its Unified Energy System

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Ministries of Energy and Artificial Intelligence are tasked with implementing online monitoring of the Unified Energy System of Kazakhstan by the end of 2026, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The instruction was issued by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during a government meeting. The initiative will be based on the Situational Analytical Center established at the Ministry of Energy.

The government also instructed that by 2027, the Western zone of the country should be fully integrated into the Unified Energy System, and the Southern zone strengthened without delays.

Additionally, a draft National Coal Generation Plan should be submitted to the government by February 20. The Samruk-Kazyna Fund is responsible for ensuring the timely implementation of energy projects, including the“Almaty Power Plants” in Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust-Kamenogorsk.

During a meeting, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported that 13.3 GW of new generation capacity is planned for commissioning by 2029. In the oil refining and petrochemicals sector, plans include the expansion of existing refineries and consideration of a new refinery, alongside major petrochemical projects and the drafting of a law on the oil and gas chemical industry by 2029.

The Unified Energy System of the Republic of Kazakhstan is a network of power plants, transmission lines, and substations that ensures reliable and high-quality energy supply to the consumers across the country.