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Türkiye Reports Major Gains from Zero Waste Initiative on Global Awareness Day
(MENAFN) Türkiye has announced significant progress under its national Zero Waste initiative, reporting that 90 million tons of waste have been recovered since the program began. The initiative is also said to have generated a substantial economic contribution, estimated at 365 billion Turkish lira.
In a statement marking International Zero Waste Day, the country’s leadership emphasized the continued expansion of the program, which was originally launched in 2017 under the guidance of the first lady. The effort has since developed into a broader environmental movement with international recognition.
According to the statement, the recovered waste volume reflects the scale of the program’s impact on resource efficiency and environmental management. The initiative also sets long-term targets for increasing recycling rates, aiming for 60% by 2035 and 70% by 2053.
The leadership reaffirmed a continued commitment to addressing environmental pollution and climate-related challenges, stating that sustainability efforts will remain a long-term national priority.
International Zero Waste Day, observed on March 30, was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2022 after a proposal originating from Türkiye. The day is intended to promote global awareness and action on sustainable waste management practices.
Overall, the initiative is presented as part of a wider effort to reduce environmental impact while also supporting economic value recovery through recycling and resource efficiency.
In a statement marking International Zero Waste Day, the country’s leadership emphasized the continued expansion of the program, which was originally launched in 2017 under the guidance of the first lady. The effort has since developed into a broader environmental movement with international recognition.
According to the statement, the recovered waste volume reflects the scale of the program’s impact on resource efficiency and environmental management. The initiative also sets long-term targets for increasing recycling rates, aiming for 60% by 2035 and 70% by 2053.
The leadership reaffirmed a continued commitment to addressing environmental pollution and climate-related challenges, stating that sustainability efforts will remain a long-term national priority.
International Zero Waste Day, observed on March 30, was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2022 after a proposal originating from Türkiye. The day is intended to promote global awareness and action on sustainable waste management practices.
Overall, the initiative is presented as part of a wider effort to reduce environmental impact while also supporting economic value recovery through recycling and resource efficiency.
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