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Turkish Clubs Set for Historic Champions League Showdown
(MENAFN) Two Turkish women’s volleyball powerhouses, VakıfBank and Eczacıbaşı Dynavit, are set to meet in the final of the CEV Zeren Group Champions League, marking a rare all-Turkish clash for the title.
Eczacıbaşı Dynavit secured their place in the final after edging past Italy’s Savino Del Bene in a tightly contested 3-2 semifinal, setting up a decisive encounter with VakıfBank. The championship match is scheduled to take place at Istanbul’s Ülker Sports and Events Hall, with kickoff set for the evening.
VakıfBank enters the final aiming to capture its seventh Champions League crown, having previously lifted the trophy multiple times over the past decade. The team has progressed through the current tournament without a single loss under the leadership of head coach Giovanni Guidetti.
Meanwhile, Eczacıbaşı Dynavit will be chasing their second European title. Guided by coach Giulio Cesare Bregoli, the team last claimed the championship in 2015 and will look to add another trophy to their record.
This final also renews a recent rivalry, as the two sides previously faced off in the 2022–2023 championship match, where VakıfBank emerged victorious in four sets.
The upcoming encounter will mark only the second time in the competition’s history that two Turkish clubs compete against each other in the final, highlighting the country’s growing dominance in European women’s volleyball.
Eczacıbaşı Dynavit secured their place in the final after edging past Italy’s Savino Del Bene in a tightly contested 3-2 semifinal, setting up a decisive encounter with VakıfBank. The championship match is scheduled to take place at Istanbul’s Ülker Sports and Events Hall, with kickoff set for the evening.
VakıfBank enters the final aiming to capture its seventh Champions League crown, having previously lifted the trophy multiple times over the past decade. The team has progressed through the current tournament without a single loss under the leadership of head coach Giovanni Guidetti.
Meanwhile, Eczacıbaşı Dynavit will be chasing their second European title. Guided by coach Giulio Cesare Bregoli, the team last claimed the championship in 2015 and will look to add another trophy to their record.
This final also renews a recent rivalry, as the two sides previously faced off in the 2022–2023 championship match, where VakıfBank emerged victorious in four sets.
The upcoming encounter will mark only the second time in the competition’s history that two Turkish clubs compete against each other in the final, highlighting the country’s growing dominance in European women’s volleyball.
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