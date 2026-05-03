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Greece Pushes Back on Ukraine’s Conditions in Naval Drone Talks
(MENAFN) Discussions between Greece and Ukraine over a joint naval drone production initiative have reportedly broken down due to disagreements over operational control, according to reports.
The two sides had previously outlined a plan in which Ukraine would provide key drone components, while construction would take place in Greek shipyards. Greek firms were expected to handle the development of electronic and optical systems, with the final product envisioned as an upgraded version of the Magura-type drones currently used by Kiev.
However, according to reports, negotiations stalled after Ukrainian officials insisted on retaining influence over how Greece could deploy the drones. This condition was rejected by Athens, which viewed it as incompatible with its defense autonomy. Reports suggest Greece interpreted the demand as an attempt by Ukraine to “maintain a balance” in the region, particularly in light of its longstanding rivalry with Türkiye.
Tensions between Greece and Türkiye have historically shaped regional security dynamics, with both sides frequently accusing each other of escalating disputes. Greece has also reportedly opposed Türkiye’s participation in certain European defense initiatives, including projects focused on countering unmanned aerial threats.
Türkiye, for its part, has positioned itself as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, having hosted rounds of peace negotiations in recent years. At the same time, Ankara has voiced criticism of specific Ukrainian actions, including reported attacks on vessels near its coastline.
The stalled talks highlight the complexities of defense cooperation in a region influenced by overlapping alliances, rivalries, and strategic considerations.
The two sides had previously outlined a plan in which Ukraine would provide key drone components, while construction would take place in Greek shipyards. Greek firms were expected to handle the development of electronic and optical systems, with the final product envisioned as an upgraded version of the Magura-type drones currently used by Kiev.
However, according to reports, negotiations stalled after Ukrainian officials insisted on retaining influence over how Greece could deploy the drones. This condition was rejected by Athens, which viewed it as incompatible with its defense autonomy. Reports suggest Greece interpreted the demand as an attempt by Ukraine to “maintain a balance” in the region, particularly in light of its longstanding rivalry with Türkiye.
Tensions between Greece and Türkiye have historically shaped regional security dynamics, with both sides frequently accusing each other of escalating disputes. Greece has also reportedly opposed Türkiye’s participation in certain European defense initiatives, including projects focused on countering unmanned aerial threats.
Türkiye, for its part, has positioned itself as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, having hosted rounds of peace negotiations in recent years. At the same time, Ankara has voiced criticism of specific Ukrainian actions, including reported attacks on vessels near its coastline.
The stalled talks highlight the complexities of defense cooperation in a region influenced by overlapping alliances, rivalries, and strategic considerations.
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