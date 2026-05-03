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GEMS Modern Academy achieves 100% pass rate in ICSE and ISC, with exceptional student performance
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE – 30 April 2026: Students at GEMS Modern Academy (“Modern”) have delivered another year of outstanding student performance in the ICSE Grade 10 and ISC Grade 12 Board examinations, as the school achieved a 100% pass rate across both cohorts.
Students delivered exceptional performances, with a significant proportion attaining top scores across subjects. At the ICSE level, 61.3% of students achieved above 90%, while at the ISC level, an impressive 73.7% of students scored above 90%. The school recorded strong overall averages of 90.1% for ICSE and 92.5% for ISC, reflecting sustained academic excellence.
These results further reinforce GEMS Modern Academy’s reputation as one of the UAE’s leading Indian curriculum schools, known for balancing academic rigour with a strong focus on innovation, wellbeing, and global citizenship.
Sydney Atkins, Principal of GEMS Modern Academy, said: “In a year filled with uncertainty, we knew this for sure; the collective effort of a community united in a singular purpose is stronger than any external circumstance. We are so proud of our students, our passionate and dedicated teachers, and our parents who are our biggest cheerleaders and critical friends. Because of this dream team, we are able to make our students’ dreams come true. Well done, boys and girls, we are so proud of every one of you.”
ISC Grade 12 results
•Total Strength: 175
•Pass Rate: 100%
•Batch Average: 92.5%
•95% and above: 40% (70 students)
•90% and above: 73.7% (129 students)
•80% and above: 97.1% (170 Students)
•90% and above in all five subjects: 39.4% (69 Students)
•Number of 100s: 29 (Math - 7, Chemistry - 6, Computer Science - 4, Accounts - 2, Political Science - 4, EVS - 4, Mass Media - 2)
•175 students appeared for the ISC (Grade 12) including, 4 students with Special Education Needs.
•Average of Students of Determination in ISC is 87.25%
•3 Students on the KHDA Rahhal program have successfully completed their schooling through this flexible academic arrangement.
•Girls batch average 93.1%; Boys batch average 92%
Leading the cohort with the highest score is Khyati Agarwal with 99.5%; Mukul Agarwal stood a close second with 99.25% and 6 students tied at 3rd place with 98.75%
Khyati Agarwal, has secured offers from top universities including Duke, Imperial College London, UCLA, Northwestern, and the University of Michigan said: “This year asked more of me than I thought I had and gave me even more in return. I’ll always be grateful to my Principal, supervisors, and teachers. They all taught me that consistency, faith and the support of my school, family and friends can turn a dream into a reality! I could not have asked for a better finish to the first chapter of my life. Here’s to my next.”
Mukul Agarwal, who is Modern’s first student to receive an offer from Oxford University, said: “Studying at the University of Oxford has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember, and I’m incredibly grateful to see that dream become a reality. This milestone would not have been possible without the unwavering support of my parents and grandparents, the guidance and encouragement of my teachers, and the constant belief they all had in me.”
ICSE Grade 10 results:
•Total Strength: 150
•Pass Rate: 100%
•Batch Average: 90.1%
•95% and above: 20% (30 students)
•90% and above: 61.3% (92 students)
•80% and above: 96.7% (145 Students)
•90% and above in all six subjects: ¬22.7% (34 students)
•Number of 100s: 7 (Economics - 3, Drama - 1, Robotics and AI - 3)
•150 students appeared for the ICSE (Grade 10) examination, including 2 students with Special Education Needs.
•Average of Students of Determination in ICSE is 81.3%
•Girls batch average 90.42 Boys batch average 90%
Geetika Pati topped the batch with 97.2% and Eshan Tikam and Medha Ratheesh tied in the second place with 96.6%.
Reflecting on her achievement, Geetika Pati, said: “My learning experience at GMA has been a very fruitful one. This was not my journey alone but one of my parents, my teachers who are willing to push you forward at every turn, and everyone who has been there for me throughout this year. I dedicate this victory to my family and GMA.”
GEMS Modern Academy, which is celebrating 40 years of excellence this year, continues to set benchmarks in delivering a balanced education that nurtures both academic capability and personal growth.
Nargish Khambatta, Executive Vice President – Education, GEMS Education, added: “Good results are not achieved perchance. Each accomplishment represents hours of consistent effort and patience, supported by a committed team of teachers, parents and leadership team all working towards the same goal. Maintaining this level of disciplined focus for 40 years is testament to a culture of excellence that has been carefully nurtured over the years keeping the children at the heart of all our decisions. Congratulations on yet another set of excellent results that validates Team Modern! Bravo!”
Graduates from the school consistently secure placements at leading universities worldwide, pursuing diverse pathways across disciplines
Students delivered exceptional performances, with a significant proportion attaining top scores across subjects. At the ICSE level, 61.3% of students achieved above 90%, while at the ISC level, an impressive 73.7% of students scored above 90%. The school recorded strong overall averages of 90.1% for ICSE and 92.5% for ISC, reflecting sustained academic excellence.
These results further reinforce GEMS Modern Academy’s reputation as one of the UAE’s leading Indian curriculum schools, known for balancing academic rigour with a strong focus on innovation, wellbeing, and global citizenship.
Sydney Atkins, Principal of GEMS Modern Academy, said: “In a year filled with uncertainty, we knew this for sure; the collective effort of a community united in a singular purpose is stronger than any external circumstance. We are so proud of our students, our passionate and dedicated teachers, and our parents who are our biggest cheerleaders and critical friends. Because of this dream team, we are able to make our students’ dreams come true. Well done, boys and girls, we are so proud of every one of you.”
ISC Grade 12 results
•Total Strength: 175
•Pass Rate: 100%
•Batch Average: 92.5%
•95% and above: 40% (70 students)
•90% and above: 73.7% (129 students)
•80% and above: 97.1% (170 Students)
•90% and above in all five subjects: 39.4% (69 Students)
•Number of 100s: 29 (Math - 7, Chemistry - 6, Computer Science - 4, Accounts - 2, Political Science - 4, EVS - 4, Mass Media - 2)
•175 students appeared for the ISC (Grade 12) including, 4 students with Special Education Needs.
•Average of Students of Determination in ISC is 87.25%
•3 Students on the KHDA Rahhal program have successfully completed their schooling through this flexible academic arrangement.
•Girls batch average 93.1%; Boys batch average 92%
Leading the cohort with the highest score is Khyati Agarwal with 99.5%; Mukul Agarwal stood a close second with 99.25% and 6 students tied at 3rd place with 98.75%
Khyati Agarwal, has secured offers from top universities including Duke, Imperial College London, UCLA, Northwestern, and the University of Michigan said: “This year asked more of me than I thought I had and gave me even more in return. I’ll always be grateful to my Principal, supervisors, and teachers. They all taught me that consistency, faith and the support of my school, family and friends can turn a dream into a reality! I could not have asked for a better finish to the first chapter of my life. Here’s to my next.”
Mukul Agarwal, who is Modern’s first student to receive an offer from Oxford University, said: “Studying at the University of Oxford has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember, and I’m incredibly grateful to see that dream become a reality. This milestone would not have been possible without the unwavering support of my parents and grandparents, the guidance and encouragement of my teachers, and the constant belief they all had in me.”
ICSE Grade 10 results:
•Total Strength: 150
•Pass Rate: 100%
•Batch Average: 90.1%
•95% and above: 20% (30 students)
•90% and above: 61.3% (92 students)
•80% and above: 96.7% (145 Students)
•90% and above in all six subjects: ¬22.7% (34 students)
•Number of 100s: 7 (Economics - 3, Drama - 1, Robotics and AI - 3)
•150 students appeared for the ICSE (Grade 10) examination, including 2 students with Special Education Needs.
•Average of Students of Determination in ICSE is 81.3%
•Girls batch average 90.42 Boys batch average 90%
Geetika Pati topped the batch with 97.2% and Eshan Tikam and Medha Ratheesh tied in the second place with 96.6%.
Reflecting on her achievement, Geetika Pati, said: “My learning experience at GMA has been a very fruitful one. This was not my journey alone but one of my parents, my teachers who are willing to push you forward at every turn, and everyone who has been there for me throughout this year. I dedicate this victory to my family and GMA.”
GEMS Modern Academy, which is celebrating 40 years of excellence this year, continues to set benchmarks in delivering a balanced education that nurtures both academic capability and personal growth.
Nargish Khambatta, Executive Vice President – Education, GEMS Education, added: “Good results are not achieved perchance. Each accomplishment represents hours of consistent effort and patience, supported by a committed team of teachers, parents and leadership team all working towards the same goal. Maintaining this level of disciplined focus for 40 years is testament to a culture of excellence that has been carefully nurtured over the years keeping the children at the heart of all our decisions. Congratulations on yet another set of excellent results that validates Team Modern! Bravo!”
Graduates from the school consistently secure placements at leading universities worldwide, pursuing diverse pathways across disciplines
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