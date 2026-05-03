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Report Claims Epstein “Suicide Note” Has Been Sealed Away for Years
(MENAFN) A document described as a possible suicide note from late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has reportedly remained sealed in a courthouse for years, inaccessible to investigators, according to reports.
The note was allegedly discovered in July 2019 by Epstein’s cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, after Epstein was found unresponsive at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City with a strip of cloth around his neck. Epstein survived that incident but was later found dead in his cell on August 10 of the same year. Officials concluded he died by suicide, though the case has continued to generate widespread speculation and alternative theories.
Tartaglione, a former police officer serving multiple life sentences for murder, reportedly said in a phone interview that the message was written on yellow paper torn from a legal pad and hidden inside a graphic novel Epstein had been reading.
According to him, the note included Epstein’s claim that investigators had “found nothing” despite extended scrutiny. The message reportedly ended with the words: “What do you want me to do, bust out crying? Time to say goodbye.”
Tartaglione said he passed the document to his attorneys, suggesting it could have been relevant to earlier claims made by Epstein following the July 2019 incident that he had been assaulted in custody.
The document was later sealed by a federal judge as part of Tartaglione’s separate criminal proceedings and has remained stored in a New York courthouse, meaning it has not been reviewed by investigators involved in examining Epstein’s death, according to reports.
A spokesperson for the US Department of Justice confirmed to reporters that the agency has not seen the note. It was also not included in previously released collections of Epstein-related materials published earlier this year.
The note was allegedly discovered in July 2019 by Epstein’s cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, after Epstein was found unresponsive at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City with a strip of cloth around his neck. Epstein survived that incident but was later found dead in his cell on August 10 of the same year. Officials concluded he died by suicide, though the case has continued to generate widespread speculation and alternative theories.
Tartaglione, a former police officer serving multiple life sentences for murder, reportedly said in a phone interview that the message was written on yellow paper torn from a legal pad and hidden inside a graphic novel Epstein had been reading.
According to him, the note included Epstein’s claim that investigators had “found nothing” despite extended scrutiny. The message reportedly ended with the words: “What do you want me to do, bust out crying? Time to say goodbye.”
Tartaglione said he passed the document to his attorneys, suggesting it could have been relevant to earlier claims made by Epstein following the July 2019 incident that he had been assaulted in custody.
The document was later sealed by a federal judge as part of Tartaglione’s separate criminal proceedings and has remained stored in a New York courthouse, meaning it has not been reviewed by investigators involved in examining Epstein’s death, according to reports.
A spokesperson for the US Department of Justice confirmed to reporters that the agency has not seen the note. It was also not included in previously released collections of Epstein-related materials published earlier this year.
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