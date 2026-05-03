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U.S. Bypasses Congress for Arms Sales to Israel, Three Gulf Nations
(MENAFN) The U.S. administration has sidestepped the standard congressional oversight process to fast-track arms sales totalling more than $8.6 billion to four Middle East allies, in a move that circumvents the legislative scrutiny typically applied to major foreign weapons transfers.
According to the State Department, the approved packages span a range of advanced military hardware and support systems, including precision kill weapon systems, air and missile defense replenishment services, and an integrated battle command system — capabilities that directly bolster offensive and defensive military operations in one of the world's most volatile regions.
The recipient nations — Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates — are all key American strategic partners in the Middle East, and several have been directly or peripherally involved in the region's recent military escalation.
The sales come in the direct aftermath of the conflict ignited on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran. Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes targeting Israeli territory and U.S. military installations across Gulf states, dramatically heightening regional tensions.
The decision to bypass congressional review — a mechanism designed to allow lawmakers to scrutinise and potentially block sensitive foreign arms transfers — is likely to draw sharp criticism from legislators on both sides of the aisle, particularly given the scale of the packages and the fragile state of the Middle East ceasefire that took hold in early April.
No official justification for circumventing the review process has been publicly released by the White House.
According to the State Department, the approved packages span a range of advanced military hardware and support systems, including precision kill weapon systems, air and missile defense replenishment services, and an integrated battle command system — capabilities that directly bolster offensive and defensive military operations in one of the world's most volatile regions.
The recipient nations — Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates — are all key American strategic partners in the Middle East, and several have been directly or peripherally involved in the region's recent military escalation.
The sales come in the direct aftermath of the conflict ignited on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran. Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes targeting Israeli territory and U.S. military installations across Gulf states, dramatically heightening regional tensions.
The decision to bypass congressional review — a mechanism designed to allow lawmakers to scrutinise and potentially block sensitive foreign arms transfers — is likely to draw sharp criticism from legislators on both sides of the aisle, particularly given the scale of the packages and the fragile state of the Middle East ceasefire that took hold in early April.
No official justification for circumventing the review process has been publicly released by the White House.
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