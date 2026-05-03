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Protests in Israel Call for Independent Inquiry into Government Failures
(MENAFN) According to reports, demonstrations took place in both Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Saturday, with participants demanding an official investigation into alleged government and security failures related to the events of Oct. 7, 2023, and their aftermath.
As stated by reports, around 2,000 people gathered at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, while approximately 250 others assembled in Jerusalem. The protests were organized by civil society groups along with families of victims, who called for accountability over political and military decisions they believe contributed to systemic failures.
According to reports, protesters urged the creation of an independent state commission to examine the shortcomings and determine responsibility. They accused the leadership of avoiding accountability and insisted that a transparent inquiry was necessary.
Reports indicate that in Jerusalem, police dispersed some demonstrators after they did not comply with evacuation instructions.
As stated by reports, Israeli political, military, and security officials have themselves acknowledged failures in handling the Oct. 7 incident, with some resignations and partial admissions of responsibility already occurring.
According to reports, the Oct. 7, 2023 attack carried out by Hamas resulted in significant casualties and hostage-taking inside Israel. In response, Israel launched a large-scale military campaign in the Gaza Strip.
Reports further state that the ongoing conflict has led to extensive destruction across Gaza, with tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths and widespread damage to infrastructure. Reconstruction costs have been estimated by the United Nations at tens of billions of dollars.
As stated by reports, around 2,000 people gathered at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, while approximately 250 others assembled in Jerusalem. The protests were organized by civil society groups along with families of victims, who called for accountability over political and military decisions they believe contributed to systemic failures.
According to reports, protesters urged the creation of an independent state commission to examine the shortcomings and determine responsibility. They accused the leadership of avoiding accountability and insisted that a transparent inquiry was necessary.
Reports indicate that in Jerusalem, police dispersed some demonstrators after they did not comply with evacuation instructions.
As stated by reports, Israeli political, military, and security officials have themselves acknowledged failures in handling the Oct. 7 incident, with some resignations and partial admissions of responsibility already occurring.
According to reports, the Oct. 7, 2023 attack carried out by Hamas resulted in significant casualties and hostage-taking inside Israel. In response, Israel launched a large-scale military campaign in the Gaza Strip.
Reports further state that the ongoing conflict has led to extensive destruction across Gaza, with tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths and widespread damage to infrastructure. Reconstruction costs have been estimated by the United Nations at tens of billions of dollars.
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