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US Says Dozens of Vessels Redirected Under Iran Maritime Blockade

US Says Dozens of Vessels Redirected Under Iran Maritime Blockade


2026-05-03 02:13:05
(MENAFN) The United States has announced that it has redirected dozens of ships linked to Iranian ports as part of an ongoing naval enforcement operation, according to official military statements.

As stated by reports, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on social media platform X that “Over the past 20 days, 48 vessels have been redirected to ensure compliance with the blockade.”

The updated figure marks an increase of four vessels compared to earlier reports, which had indicated 44 redirections.

According to reports, the US has been enforcing a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz since April 13, targeting maritime traffic connected to Iran. The measures were introduced after Iran imposed restrictions on vessel movement through the strategic waterway amid tensions linked to the conflict that began on Feb. 28 and is currently paused.

The blockade forms part of wider efforts by Washington to pressure Iran while regional maritime tensions remain elevated.

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