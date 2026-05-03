'He Has Full Support Of Party': Bihar Dy CM Vijay Kumar Chaudhary On Nishant Kumar's Yatra

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Ahead of the launch of JD(U) leader Nishant Kumar's statewide outreach programme, senior political leaders in Bihar have voiced strong support, highlighting growing enthusiasm within party ranks and beyond.

Backing the initiative, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said,“He has the full support of the party, and all party members are enthusiastic. There is confidence that Nishant's journey will definitely be successful. People involved in the party are excited, and there is also awareness among the general public. Everyone wants Nishant to become more and more active.”

The remarks underline the JD(U)'s efforts to consolidate its organisational strength, with Nishant Kumar increasingly taking on a more visible public role. His upcoming yatra is being seen as a significant political step, particularly in energising grassroots workers.

Leaders from the BJP have also reacted positively to the development. BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi said,“This is a good thing. He is young and talented. The former CM, Nitish Kumar, used to start his journey from Champaran. He is following in his footsteps. Nishant Kumar has also started his journey from Champaran. I extend my best wishes to him.”

Senior BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav also emphasised the potential impact of the campaign, stating,“Senior Janata Dal (United) leader Nishant has taken charge and is determined to strengthen the party. He has begun a campaign from the land of Champaran to reinforce the organisation. I believe this will further strengthen the party, attract more youth, and help it move forward with greater momentum...”

Nishant Kumar, son of former Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar, is set to embark on a statewide tour titled 'Sadbhav Yatra' beginning Sunday. Following in his father's footsteps, he will commence his maiden political journey from the historic Champaran region.

Announcing the tour, JD(U) Bihar State President Umesh Singh Kushwaha earlier said the yatra will cover all districts of the state in a phased manner. During the tour, Nishant Kumar will convey the message of development, good governance, and social harmony achieved under Nitish Kumar's leadership.

He will also directly interact with party workers at every level, from district units to Panchayats. Kushwaha noted that the initiative has generated significant enthusiasm among leaders, workers, and the general public, adding that Nishant Kumar's grassroots-style engagement is expected to strengthen organisational connections.

The tour will include senior JD(U) leaders such as Shravan Kumar, along with other party members and local MLAs. According to Kushwaha, Nishant Kumar's active involvement, despite not holding any formal position, has infused the organisation with renewed energy.

The first phase of the yatra is scheduled for May 3-4, covering Bagaha and Bettiah.