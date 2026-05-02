CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Gets Lifeline Off Jasprit Bumrah, But Falls To Him Soon After (WATCH)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson's opportunity to capitalise on a missed chance by the Mumbai Indians (MI) proved short-lived, as he failed to make the most of the reprieve, falling to Jasprit Bumrah during the IPL 2026 clash at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, May 2.

After being put into a bowl first by MI skipper Hardik Pandya, the CSK restricted the visitors to 159/7 in 20 overs, despite a fine 57-run knock by Naman Dir. Anshul Kamboj led the visitors' bowling attack with figures of 3/32 at an economy rate of 8.00 in four overs. Noor Ahmad picked up two wickets while conceding 26 runs at an economy rate of 6.50 in his spell of 4 overs.

Apart from Naman Dir, Ryan Rickelton (37) and Suryakumar Yadav (21) only managed to register double-digit scores, as the rest of the MI batting line-up failed to build momentum against disciplined CSK bowling.

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Samson Misses Out After Early Lifeline Off Bumrah

Chasing a 160-run target set by the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings didn't have an ideal start to their run chase as the hosts lost an early wicket in Sanju Samson for 11 at 13/1. However, Samson received an early lifeline off Jasprit Bumrah, who was searching for his third wicket of the season.

The incident took place on the first ball of the second over when Samson edged the delivery off Bumrah, only to be dropped an easy catch by Will Jacks at the slip, leaving the MI camp stunned over the missed opportunity. Thereafter, Samson scored a run and conceded a dot before hitting a four off Bumrah.

However, on the final delivery of the over, Sanju Samson was dismissed, edging an outswinger to Ryan Rickelton behind the stumps off Jasprit Bumrah, ending his brief stay after scoring 11 off 9 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah gets Sanju Samson. twitter/oKluKkDz74

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 2, 2026

Sanju Samson's opportunity to leverage the dropped catch by Will Jacks spanned only a brief period before Jasprit Bumrah struck back to dismiss him. It was a big breakthrough for the Mumbai Indians as Bumrah removed the set batter early, immediately erasing the impact of the dropped chance and putting CSK under early pressure in the chase.

How Sanju Samson Performed This Season?

Sanju Samson is playing his first IPL season for Chennai Super Kings after a blockbuster trade deal by his former franchise, Rajasthan Royals, ahead of the IPL 2026. However, Samson's start to his debut for the five-time IPL champions wasn't ideal as he scored only 22 runs at an average of 7.33 in his first three outings.

However, Samson revived his form and turned his game around, as he scored 115, 48, 7, 101, 11, and 11 in the next six outings, aggregating 293 runs at an average of 73.25 and an impressive strike rate of 178.66, marking a strong mid-season resurgence in his debut CSK campaign.

From early struggles in his debut CSK stint to a strong mid-season comeback with two centuries and explosive batting form, Sanju Samson has rebuilt his campaign impressively.

In the IPL 2026 so far, Sanju Samson has aggregated 315 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 45.00 and a strike rate of 167.55 in nine matches.

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