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Turkish Giants Eye Juventus Striker Jonathan David

Turkish Giants Eye Juventus Striker Jonathan David


2026-05-02 03:03:58
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Jonathan David, who is reportedly not in Juventus' plans for the upcoming season, could continue his career in the Turkish Super Lig.

AzerNEWS reports, Turkish giants Fenerbahçe S.K. and Galatasaray S.K. are both interested in signing the Canadian forward.

It is claimed that the Istanbul-based clubs have already initiated preliminary talks over a potential transfer for the 26-year-old striker.

David joined Juventus F.C. as a free agent at the start of the season after his contract with Lille expired. The Canada international has recorded 8 goals and 5 assists in 43 official appearances for the Turin side across all competitions.

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