Visiting Tirumala This Summer? Here's How To Make Darshan Smoother

Planning a trip to see Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy, who is worshipped as the living god of Kali Yuga? If you're thinking of visiting, here are some simple tips for an easy darshan, even with the huge summer crowd.

With summer holidays on, many families plan a Tirumala yatra. But the holiday season means a huge rush of devotees. To avoid any last-minute hassles with your family, it's smart to know all the details in advance. Here's everything you need to know about getting darshan tickets, both online and offline, and the facilities provided by TTD.

You can book your Srivari darshan tickets in advance. It's always better to book early to avoid last-minute trouble in Tirumala. You can book tickets online through the official Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) website or its mobile app.

Special Entry Darshan (Rs. 300): TTD usually releases these tickets 2 to 3 months in advance. This is a great option if you want a quick and hassle-free darshan.

Arjitha Sevas: If you wish to participate in special poojas, you can get tickets for these services. TTD allocates sevas like Suprabhatam, Thomala, and Archana through a lucky dip. You need to apply online for these several months beforehand.

If you don't have online tickets and are travelling directly, you need to be alert in Tirupati itself. This is where you can get Sarvadarshanam (SSD Tokens) for free darshan. You can find these tokens at Srinivasam near the RTC bus stand or at Vishnu Nivasam near the Tirupati railway station. Usually, they issue tokens between 2 PM and 4 PM, but due to the summer heat, they are now distributing them at 4 AM. If you miss out in Tirupati, you can also get tokens in Tirumala at the Bhudevi Complex near the Alipiri bus stand. These free darshan tokens are given on a first-come, first-served basis, so it's best to reach the distribution points as early as possible.

Even if you couldn't get tickets online or offline, you can still have Swamy's darshan. But this is a slightly costly affair. You can get a VIP break darshan ticket by donating Rs. 10,000 to the Srivani (Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana) Trust. The trust arranges darshan for the donor and their family right after the morning Suprabhata Seva.

TTD has made arrangements for devotee accommodation in many buildings across Tirumala. Just like darshan tickets, you can book rooms online or get them directly. For direct booking, you need to register at the CRO (Central Reception Office) between 6 AM and 10 AM. Rooms are allotted on a first-come, first-served basis if available. Your Aadhaar card is mandatory for free accommodation. If you don't get a free room, you can use the locker facilities to store your belongings. Lockers are available at many places like Yatri Sadan, Sri Padmanabha Nilayam, Venkatadri Nilayam, Vishnu Nivasam, and Srinivasam. Devotees can keep their things here and go for Srivari darshan.