Deputy Commander-In-Chief Of AFU: Battlefield Future Depends On Full System Integration And Decision Automation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The future of the battlefield depends on complete system integration and automated decision-making.

According to a Ukrinform correspondent, this was stated by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Andrii Lebedenko, during his speech at the Drone Autonomy 2026 event in Lviv.

He emphasized that a crucial element of the battlefield is integrating various systems into a whole system, including air defense, electronic warfare, UAVs, reconnaissance, and weaponry.

“Previously, they used to function independently-today, this needs to change. Just like the domains [land, water, air], they are now deeply interconnected, and this interaction must occur not only at the leadership level but also at the level of tactical processes for rapid decision-making,” Lebedenko noted.

"For example, Kharkiv is a city located close to the border, where the time from detection to destruction of air targets is minimal. It is impossible to detect all drones with a single radar. It is essential to integrate all sensors into a unified system. During large-scale enemy air attacks, it becomes challenging for individuals to quickly process vast amounts of data, such as identifying targets, setting priorities, and selecting weapons," the general noted.

The deputy commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that this is precisely where algorithms and AI must step in. They can instantly analyze information and assign tasks to the appropriate weapons systems.

"This is the ideal model we are striving for, and we already have all the prerequisites for its implementation. We already have our own interceptor drone systems, which, in the future, will only need to receive the target's precise coordinates. We also currently use systems that effectively filter sensor data and weed out up to half of the false targets," Lebedenko stated.

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As the brigadier general emphasized, the future of the battlefield lies in the full integration of systems and the automation of decision-making, where speed and accuracy will determine the advantage over the enemy and help humans make effective decisions quickly.

As reported by Ukrinform, more than 500 participants at the Drone Autonomy 2026, together with foreign partners, discussed the next steps for developing their own innovative systems and products.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine