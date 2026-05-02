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Israeli Raids in West Bank Lead to Multiple Detentions
(MENAFN) Israeli forces detained 10 Palestinians, among them five minors, during a series of raids across the occupied West Bank on Friday, according to local sources cited in reports.
Sources said that Israeli troops arrested five children while they were collecting wild plants in an area south of Hebron, following what was described as incitement by Israeli settlers. The children were reportedly taken to an unknown location, with no immediate information available about their condition.
In a separate incident in the central West Bank, Israeli soldiers detained several young men in the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah. Photos released by the military showed five detainees, though no further details were provided.
Additional raids were carried out in the town of Beit Fajjar south of Bethlehem, and in Abu Falah northeast of Ramallah. No further arrests or injuries were reported in those locations.
According to Palestinian official figures cited in reports, since Oct. 2023, Israeli military operations and related incidents in the West Bank have resulted in at least 1,155 deaths, around 11,750 injuries, and nearly 22,000 arrests.
Sources said that Israeli troops arrested five children while they were collecting wild plants in an area south of Hebron, following what was described as incitement by Israeli settlers. The children were reportedly taken to an unknown location, with no immediate information available about their condition.
In a separate incident in the central West Bank, Israeli soldiers detained several young men in the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah. Photos released by the military showed five detainees, though no further details were provided.
Additional raids were carried out in the town of Beit Fajjar south of Bethlehem, and in Abu Falah northeast of Ramallah. No further arrests or injuries were reported in those locations.
According to Palestinian official figures cited in reports, since Oct. 2023, Israeli military operations and related incidents in the West Bank have resulted in at least 1,155 deaths, around 11,750 injuries, and nearly 22,000 arrests.
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