One Tree, Infinite Realms Immersive Light Show Debuts In Xi'an Telling A Story Of The Growth Of City, Nature, And Civilization Through Contemporary Light Art

MENAFN - GetNews)One Tree, Infinite Realms, a new immersive light show created by the internationally renowned light art team, has officially debuted at thelandmark in Xi'an MixC. Guided by the concept“Let a tree grow into a world,”the work takes the Tree of Life as its narrative core, combining projection, lighting, and music to create an audiovisual experience spanning city, nature, and civilization. Through the language of contemporary public art, the project reactivates the cultural expression of an urban landmark.

Xi'an, ancient capital of thirteen dynasties, was one of the earliest Chinese cities to establish deep connections with the wider world. From Chang'an, the Silk Road once crossed mountains and rivers, fostering exchange, mutual learning, and integration among civilizations. Today, Xi'an stands as both a witness to history and a gateway through which contemporary China engages with the world, continuing to seek new balance between tradition and modernity, urban life and natural ecology. The XIAN Tree grows precisely at this intersection of history and future, providing the work with its distinctive spatial context and narrative point of departure.

With a total duration of eight minutes, One Tree, Infinite Realms unfolds through a non-linear narrative structure built around three chapters: Radiance of Cloud Citadel, Spring of all Trees, and One World, One Journey. These correspond respectively to the City Tree, Ecological Tree, and Civilization Tree. The work begins with the pulse of contemporary urban life, extends into an ecological world of coexistence, and ultimately rises into a civilizational image that connects history and the wider world. Through these“three growths of one tree,”the creative team seeks to guide the XIAN Tree from the human world toward the world of all living things.

In the first chapter, Radiance of Cloud Citadel, the XIAN Tree becomes a stage for urban public life at night. Golden streams of light grow slowly along the architectural structure, like lamps being lit one by one at dusk, symbolizing the warmth and energy gathering at the heart of the city. Beyond a festive surface, this chapter explores the intertwined relationship between people and city, architecture and everyday life, making the XIAN Tree a perceptible symbol of urban spirit.







The second chapter, Spring of all Trees, shifts the narrative from the city into nature. Taking“growth”as its central design method, the creative team allows each layer of leaves to echo the botanical logic of the architecture itself while recreating the seven ecological landscapes along the Silk Road. At this stage, the work moves beyond a simple depiction of scenery and instead transforms the building into a“breathing ecological forest,”using color, texture, and flowing light to convey rhythms of coexistence, renewal, and cyclical life.







In the final chapter, One World, One Journey, the work moves from natural growth to the convergence of civilization. Red sparks ignite from the heart of the tree, while traditional motifs, grand images of flourishing exchange, and memories of civilization unfold layer by layer through light. The visual imagination of“all nations coming together”resonates with Chang'an's historical significance as a city where civilizations met across time. According to the creative team, this chapter is not intended as a literal reconstruction of the past, but rather as a contemporary reawakening of civilizational spirit, cultural memory, and openness-allowing the XIAN Tree to grow from an urban landmark into a symbol of civilization itself.







The creative foundation of One Tree, Infinite Realms responds closely to four key ideas embedded in the landscape design of the XIAN Tree: celebrating gardens, the ecological tree, celebrating history, and the Silk Road. The project translates the spatial philosophy of Eastern gardens-where scenery unfolds step by step-into the flow of images and perspectives, while distilling“growth”into the central movement logic of the entire work. History is approached not as replication of the past, but as a reawakening of collective civilizational memory, while the Silk Road's values of exchange, shared journey, and consensus are reinterpreted as a contemporary expression addressed to the world. In this way, the show forms a unified narrative system across space, culture, and emotion.

Since its founding in 2012, BK has completed more than 400 original light-art direction and implementation projects worldwide and has participated in the design and production of the opening ceremonies for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. The team has long served major international cultural events and brand projects, specializing in immersive narrative content creation and providing end-to-end solutions, from artistic direction to technical execution. The launch of One Tree, Infinite Realms is seen as another important example of BK using an international visual language to engage with China's urban cultural context and to advance new forms of public art expression.

Industry observers note that what One Tree, Infinite Realms illuminates is not only a tree, but also a new mode of urban cultural expression. By bringing together time, space, and culture into a unified work, the show allows the XIAN Tree to continue“growing”through light, while presenting Xi'an-with its deep historical and cultural heritage-in an image that is more open, more creative, and more globally resonant in the contemporary era.