Major Development Push: CM Inaugurates Peshawar Ring Road Northern Section

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi has inaugurated Package One of the Northern Section of the Peshawar Ring Road, under which a 2.1-kilometre missing link has been completed at a cost of Rs2 billion.

On the occasion, he said that work on the remaining packages of the ring road is progressing rapidly, while the feasibility study for the Outer Ring Road project will also be completed soon.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said that the Rs200 billion Peshawar Revitalisation Plan is a comprehensive development package aimed at urban development and provision of modern facilities, under which projects worth Rs171 billion have already been approved.

He said that the PTI government has delivered major development projects to the public, including the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar and now the Peshawar Revitalisation Plan.

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The chief minister said that Peshawar is the provincial capital and its beauty represents the entire province. He rejected allegations of corruption in the project, stating that if anyone has concrete evidence, they should present it and the government will take immediate action.

Muhammad Sohail Afridi also expressed concerns over the federal financial distribution, saying that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is being treated unfairly in the NFC and that merged districts are not being given their due share.

According to him, if the NFC formula is revised, the province's share could increase from 14.6 per cent to 19 per cent.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produces 400 MMCFD of gas daily, of which only 150 is consumed within the province, while the rest is supplied to the federation and other provinces, despite the Constitution granting the first right over resources to the province.

He also highlighted the province's surplus electricity production, terming it the province's rightful share.

A briefing was informed that the total cost of the first phase of the Ring Road Northern Section is Rs9.6 billion, while work is ongoing on three additional packages from Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh Road, and tenders for the second and third phases have also been issued.