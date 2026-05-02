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Russian Forces Attack Infrastructure Facility In Kryvyi Rih
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported this on Telegram according to Ukrinform.
"Kryvyi Rih. Explosions. The enemy is attacking an infrastructure facility with Shahed drones," he said.Read also: Russian army strikes Mykolaiv's energy sector with drones
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked port infrastructure in the city of Izmail, Odesa region.
Illustrative photo: KRMA
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