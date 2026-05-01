CoreAge Rx, a LegitScript-certified telehealth provider focused on physician-guided wellness and metabolic support, has been featured in a newly published article on Personal-Fitness examining the company's recently expanded portfolio of wellness and longevity-focused therapies.

The article provides a detailed overview of CoreAge Rx's newly introduced treatment options, including Sermorelin therapy, NAD+ Nasal Spray, and NAD+ Injectable, while also evaluating the platform's fully digital healthcare model and broader positioning within the evolving telehealth sector.

According to the article, the expansion reflects a growing trend toward personalized, remote-access wellness treatments designed to support energy, recovery, cognitive performance, and healthy aging under physician supervision.

The feature outlines how CoreAge Rx integrates the therapies into its online care ecosystem, enabling patients to complete health assessments, receive physician evaluations, and obtain approved prescriptions without in-person clinic visits.

Among the treatments highlighted is Sermorelin therapy, which the article describes as a growth hormone-releasing hormone (GHRH) therapy designed to stimulate the body's natural production of human growth hormone (HGH). The review notes that Sermorelin supports increased insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) levels, which are associated with metabolism, muscle development, and bone health.

The article also discusses the platform's NAD+ Nasal Spray, presented as a formulation designed to support cellular energy and cognitive function through intranasal delivery. According to the publication, the nasal delivery method bypasses the digestive system to allow faster absorption while supporting focus, mental clarity, and metabolic processes.

In addition, the article reviews CoreAge Rx's NAD+ Injectable therapy, which delivers Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+) through intramuscular or subcutaneous administration. The publication notes that the injectable approach is intended to support systemic absorption, cellular energy production, DNA repair, and neurological function.

The review further examines CoreAge Rx's digital-first care structure, which operates through a three-step process involving confidential patient assessments, physician review, and direct-to-door medication delivery for approved patients. The article states that the platform emphasizes convenience, transparent pricing, and discreet shipping without requiring insurance participation.

Beyond treatment details, the publication also highlights patient feedback and recent platform developments. According to the article, Trustpilot reviews frequently reference ease of use, responsiveness, and overall service experience. The feature additionally notes recent improvements to appointment scheduling, prescription tracking tools, and mobile accessibility.

The article also references several independent third-party evaluations of CoreAge Rx from wellness and telehealth review platforms, including Nutritionsly, HealthaBot, Healthy for Wellness, and Healingxchange. According to the publication, these reviews have recognized the platform for physician-guided care, individualized treatment approaches, and digital accessibility.

As noted in the feature, CoreAge Rx operates from Wichita Falls, Texas, and continues expanding its telehealth offerings in response to increasing demand for accessible, medically supervised wellness solutions.

The article concludes that the addition of Sermorelin, NAD+ Nasal Spray, and NAD+ Injectable therapies reflects CoreAge Rx's ongoing investment in digital healthcare delivery and personalized wellness support while emphasizing that treatment outcomes may vary based on individual health factors and physician evaluation.

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About CoreAge Rx

CoreAge Rx is a LegitScript-certified telehealth provider focused on physician-guided wellness, metabolic support, and longevity-oriented therapies. The company offers a fully online healthcare experience that enables eligible patients to access physician-reviewed treatment options remotely, with approved prescriptions delivered directly to their door.

Inquiries can be sent to... or called at +1 940-400-4927.