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Russian Drone Attack Leaves Part Of Ternopil Without Power, Casualties Reported

Russian Drone Attack Leaves Part Of Ternopil Without Power, Casualties Reported


2026-05-01 08:03:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hanna Monchak, Deputy Head of the Center for Emergency Medical Care, told this to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Read also: In Odesa, Russian drone strikes roof of shopping center

As a result of the strike, parts of Ternopil have been left without electricity. According to Mayor Serhii Nadal, power outages have been recorded in several districts, including Kanada, Tsentr, Novyi Svit, Staryi Park, as well as part of the Soniachnyi residential district.

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