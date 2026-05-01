Russian Drone Attack Leaves Part Of Ternopil Without Power, Casualties Reported

As a result of the strike, parts of Ternopil have been left without electricity. According to Mayor Serhii Nadal, power outages have been recorded in several districts, including Kanada, Tsentr, Novyi Svit, Staryi Park, as well as part of the Soniachnyi residential district.

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