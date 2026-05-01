From Green Energy To Semiconductors, Gujarat Will Guide New India, Says CM Patel On Foundation Day

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar/Surat, May 1 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday linked the state's development journey to both its historical foundations and its future economic ambitions, as he marked the Gujarat Foundation Day.

In his message to citizens in India and abroad, CM Patel placed emphasis on Gujarat's evolution from a historically shaped region into a modern industrial and technological hub, while outlining a forward-looking growth strategy centred on emerging sectors.

“Heartfelt greetings on 'Gujarat Foundation Day' to all dear Gujarati brothers and sisters living in the country and across the world,” he said.

Highlighting the role of national leaders and social reformers in shaping the state's trajectory, he added,“With the blessings of revered Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Saheb, Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Shyamji Krishna Varma, and inspiration and guidance from great personalities such as Pujya Ravishankar Maharaj, Induchacha, and many others, along with the continuous hard work of the people, Gujarat began its journey of development. Today is an occasion to acknowledge the debt owed to all of them.”

Describing Gujarat Foundation Day as a moment of both reflection and affirmation of identity, CM Patel said,“Today is a day of celebration of the identity, culture and prosperity of the glorious Gujarat. This land has always shown the world the path of peace and progress. Through the efforts of every Gujarati, our state has become synonymous with service, security and good governance.”

Positioning Gujarat within India's wider economic growth story, he said the state continues to play a central role in national development.

“Today, as India is reaching new heights of development, under the guidance of the son of this soil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our Gujarat has remained at the forefront as the growth engine of the nation,” he said.

The Chief Minister also outlined future priorities, particularly in sectors such as green energy and semiconductors, signalling an industrial transition strategy.

“In the coming years, we are continuously working to make Gujarat shine even brighter on the global stage. From green energy to semiconductors and other future-oriented technologies, Gujarat will emerge as a guiding force of a new India,” he said.

Calling for collective participation in the state's development goals, Patel added,“Let us all Gujaratis together resolve to realise the vision of 'Developed Gujarat to Developed India'. With collective efforts and people's participation, let us take Gujarat to such heights of development that it becomes a symbol of pride for generations to come."

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also extended greetings, expressing personal pride in the state.

“Gujarat is my birthplace, Gujarat is my identity, Gujarat is my pride, Gujarat is my everything!” he said.

He added,“Blessed is this land, Gujarat is my motherland, I am deeply proud of it. I extend my greetings on Gujarat Foundation Day to all Gujaratis living across the world and those who breathe for their motherland. I bow down to my land.”

State-level celebrations are scheduled to be held later in Surat, featuring official ceremonies and cultural programmes marking the state's formation in 1960 following the bifurcation of the erstwhile Bombay State on linguistic grounds.