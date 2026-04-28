Heatwaves Prevail In MP Khajuraho Records 46 Degree C, Isolated Rainfall Expected

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 28 (IANS) Most parts of Madhya Pradesh are currently grappling with a persistent and severe heatwave. On Tuesday, temperatures in several cities across the state were recorded well above 40 degrees Celsius.

In the prominent tourist destination and temple town Khajuraho, the maximum temperature reached a peak of 46.0 degrees Celsius, although the city remained one of the hottest spots in the region despite any minor fluctuations from previous days.

Other cities also reported extreme heat, with Sidhi recording 44.6 degrees Celsius and Sheopur reaching 44.8 degrees Celsius. While most divisions remained dry, rainfall was recorded at a few places in the Sagar division and isolated spots in the Gwalior, Rewa, and Jabalpur divisions.

Notable rainfall totals included 15.4 millimetres in Garhakota and 9.6 millimetres in Gonnour.

Temperature trends indicate a significant rise in heat across many districts. The highest maximum temperature in the state reached 46 degrees Celsius in Khajuraho, while the lowest minimum was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius in Pachmarhi.

A heatwave has been impacting Chhindwara, Khajuraho, and Nowgong. Additionally, residents in Ujjain, Rewa, Satna, and Khajuraho have experienced warm nights, with Umaria reporting severe warm night conditions.

Maximum temperatures in the Shahdol division rose by approximately two point five degrees Celsius, staying above normal in several other divisions, including Bhopal, Ujjain, and Gwalior.

Current synoptic conditions show a western disturbance acting as a trough and multiple cyclonic circulations over Uttar Pradesh. Consequently, the forecast valid until the morning of April 29 predicts light rainfall or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in districts such as Gwalior, Rewa, Satna, and Chhatarpur.

However, the rest of the state is expected to remain dry. Authorities have issued warnings for continued heatwave conditions in districts like Vidisha, Raisen, and Sagar.

Some areas may also face gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour along with lightning. For Bhopal specifically, the sky is expected to be mainly clear with a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius.

Looking ahead, the outlook suggests no major changes for the next 24 hours, followed by a gradual temperature drop of two degrees Celsius over the subsequent three days.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours, and wear light cotton clothing. Farmers should provide frequent irrigation to crops and ensure livestock are kept in shaded, well-ventilated areas.