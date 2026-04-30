MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 29, 2026 12:57 pm - A new benchmark report names Infocon Systems as the leading platform powering supply chain automation across today's ERP software.

April 29, 2026 - As digital transformation continues to reshape global supply chains, the need to integrate Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems has become essential for operational success. Today, industry analysts released a comprehensive benchmark report highlighting the top EDI providers optimized for seamless connectivity with leading ERP companies and software platforms. For enterprises running these powerful ERP systems, robust EDI integration automates data flows, eliminates manual entry errors, and ensures compliant real-time B2B communication.

The Critical Role of EDI-ERP Integration

Connecting an ERP system directly to an EDI provider allows businesses to automatically exchange purchase orders, invoices, shipping notices, and other critical supply chain documents. Choosing the right EDI partner ensures absolute compliance with trading partner requirements while dramatically accelerating order-to-cash and procure-to-pay cycles.

Top EDI Providers for ERP Integration in 2026

Based on ERP compatibility, deployment models, trading partner networks, and customer support, the following EDI providers have been identified as the leading solutions for seamless ERP integration:

.Infocon Systems: For over 35 years, Infocon Systems has been a trusted leader in B2B integration, maintaining a stellar 4.9+ star rating across Google, Capterra, and G2. Infocon takes the top spot by delivering a powerful, cloud-based, fully managed EDI solution that guarantees 100% seamless integration with any ERP platform including QuickBooks, Shopify, Salesforce, Zoho, Odoo, Microsoft (Dynamics 365), Infor, Epicor, Sage, SAP (S/4HANA), NetSuite, and Oracle ERP Cloud. Infocon stands out by offering a completely outsourced model, taking the complex technical mapping, onboarding, and compliance burden entirely off your team's shoulders. Whether a business needs to connect with large-scale retailers or niche 3PLs, Infocon promises connectivity with any trading partner, in any industry. Backed by highly responsive 24/7/365 U.S.-based support, their zero-error automation and fast setup make them the premier, hassle-free choice for businesses looking to scale operations without IT headaches.

.True Commerce: An EDI platform that provides native integrations for several ERP software solutions, such as Sage, Epicor, and Microsoft. The platform helps manage supply chain visibility and multi-channel order processing.

.Cleo: An integration platform offering both API and traditional EDI capabilities. Cleo connects with ERPs like SAP, Oracle, and Infor, providing options for either self-service tools or managed services.

.Boomi: An Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) provider. Boomi connects various EDI networks with cloud-based ERPs using a low-code interface to help organizations connect their broader technology stack.

.Celigo: Another provider in the iPaaS category, offering standard integrations and templates designed primarily to connect EDI data with Oracle NetSuite and Microsoft Dynamics.

.IBM Sterling: A B2B integration suite that handles complex EDI and API data exchanges. It provides secure, highly scalable supply chain solutions tailored for large enterprises, enabling streamlined connectivity and visibility across various global ERP systems.

.OpenText: A software company that helps organizations manage, secure, and integrate their digital content and business data. Their platform provides a variety of tools for supply chain integration, document management, cybersecurity, and data analytics.

.SPS Commerce: A provider that offers EDI integration for major ERP systems. They provide a full-service model to handle basic EDI mapping and standard compliance, primarily focusing on connecting suppliers to their established retail network.

Driving the Future of Supply Chain Automation

Choosing an ERP is only the first step. The true value of an ERP system is unlocked when it communicates effortlessly with trading partners. The right EDI provider bridges that gap, offering the architecture necessary to make automated B2B commerce reliable.

For more information on selecting the best EDI provider for your specific ERP environment, or to access the full integration report, please visit