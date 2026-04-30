MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Karma Announces Launch of Intelligent Shopping Agent, Enabling Automated Price Tracking and Coupon Application Karma, an AI-powered shopping platform, helps consumers track prices, find coupons, and receive alerts for optimal purchase times. Its intelligent agent streamlines deal-hunting, adapts to various shopping categories, and applies valid discounts, making online shopping more efficient and cost-effective.

April 30, 2026 6:02 AM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

Laguna Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) -

The AI agent addresses a pain point that has grown steadily worse for online shoppers. Prices shift constantly across categories like electronics, travel, clothing, and beauty. Coupons expire without warning, while items go out of stock before a purchase is completed. For anyone managing a wish list across multiple retailers, staying on top of it all has become a part-time job.

According to NielsenIQ, roughly 40% of consumers actively hunt for deals during major shopping events, a figure that points to how much money people believe they are leaving on the table.







Karma Announces Launch of Intelligent Shopping Agent, Enabling Automated Price Tracking and Coupon Application

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AI That Works as Consumers Browse, Saving Time and Money

Karma's automated AI agent handles this work in the background. Once a shopper saves a product, the platform monitors it across retailers, flags live price changes, sends back-in-stock notifications, and tests coupon codes at checkout so shoppers do not have to.

The tool is also built to respond differently depending on the product category. In beauty, where stock availability often determines whether someone buys, the agent prioritises availability alerts. In tech, where price gaps between retailers can be significant, it leans into comparison data. In travel, it monitors timing windows that tend to move fast.

"The gap between what consumers pay and what they could pay is becoming easier to close," said Hannah Barre, spokesperson for Karma. "We built this to run in the background so shoppers are not constantly refreshing pages or second-guessing whether a deal is real."

The AI agent is available now across Karma's major shopping categories, including retail, fashion, travel, beauty, home, and technology.

About the company: Karma is an AI-powered shopping agent and purchase assistant that helps consumers shop smarter across retail, fashion, travel, beauty, home, and technology. With real-time price tracking, automatic coupon detection, and back-in-stock alerts, the platform automates tracking and coupon activation to simplify purchase decisions. With its ability to harness large-scale shopping data and behavioural intelligence, Karma is on a mission to ensure shoppers experience the best deal as a given.