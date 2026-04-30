Rohit Sharma Net Worth: Once Struggled To Afford ₹275 School Fees, He Now Owns Multi-Crore Empire

MENAFN - Live Mint) From struggling to pay for his school fees to building a multi-crore empire, Rohit Sharma has come a long way. As he turns 39 today, 30 April 2026, let's take a look at his net worth.

Rohit Sharma grew up in Mumbai with very little money. His family once struggled to pay school fees of just ₹275. To ease the burden, he moved in with his grandparents and uncle. He lived in Borivali during those difficult early years of his life.

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According to unconfirmed social media claims, he worked as a milkman to support his cricket dream. Those also suggest he did not own a proper cricket kit.

A scholarship arrived early enough to change everything for him. He could pursue professional training without financially crushing his family.

That same boy now commands one of Indian sport's most valuable personal brands. Now, Hitman is regularly seen wearing a Rolex Day-Date valued at over ₹41 lakh.

₹214 Crore Empire

According to ET Now, Rohit Sharma's net worth stands at around ₹214 crore. His BCCI central contract serves as the financial foundation for his earnings. Match fees and his IPL salary as a former Mumbai Indians captain add significantly. Brand endorsements, investments and rental income complete the overall picture.

At present, Sharma is in Grade B. That gives him ₹3 crore annually from the BCCI. Before 2026, he was in the Grade A+ category, which gave him ₹7 crore annually. He plays only ODIs these days, earning ₹6 Lakh per match.

According to CCL Cricket, Rohit Sharma earns around ₹30 crore annually from cricket, ₹60-65 crore from brand endorsements and ₹50+ crore from real estate.

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In IPL 2026, Rohit Sharma is entitled to earn ₹16.30 crore. His total earnings in the 19-year IPL career, according to the publication, are ₹178.6 crore. Rohit Sharma is reportedly the richest player in IPL history.

His wife, Ritika Sajdeh, has played a major role in building this empire. She manages his endorsements and contracts as a professional sports manager.

Her expertise ensures every brand deal aligns carefully with his public image, according to ET Now. That professional partnership has quietly amplified his off-field earnings considerably over the years.

Rohit Sharma's House

His apartment reflects the extraordinary distance travelled from Borivali to Worli. The four-bedroom residence sits on the 29th floor of Ahuja Towers. It spans 6,000 square feet and offers sweeping 270-degree views of the Arabian Sea.

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The property is reportedly valued at ₹30 crore. Designers Wilson Associates and Palmer and Turner collaborated on the landmark building.

The tower won a Five-Star honour at the 2011 Asia-Pacific Architecture Awards. Residents enjoy a spa, a sky café, a mini-theatre, and chef-on-call services.

Car Collection

Rohit Sharma's car collection tells an equally-elevated story. One Lamborghini carries a registration number referencing his record ODI score of 264. Another plate combines his children's birthdates to form his jersey number, 45.

Premium SUVs and a superbike complete a carefully-curated collection. Each vehicle is chosen as much for engineering excellence as visual appeal.

Rohit Sharma's rags-to-riches story has inspired millions of his fans.