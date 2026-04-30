WHX Tech To Take Place Alongside World Health Expo In January 2027 At DWTC

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Informa confirms that the next edition of WHX Tech will take place from 27–29 January 2027 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The event will run alongside World Health Expo (WHX), the flagship global healthcare event, forming part of a week-long gathering of the global healthcare community in Dubai.

Bringing WHX Tech into the same week as WHX reflects a deliberate move to align the future of healthcare with the technologies shaping it. Together, the events will create World Healthcare Week, a single destination for a full week of trade, innovation and progress across the healthcare ecosystem.

This co-location brings clear value for attendees and exhibitors alike. It enables access to a broader, more senior audience, facilitates deeper cross-sector conversations, and creates greater commercial opportunity by connecting healthcare providers, policymakers and buyers directly with the digital solutions transforming care delivery.

WHX Tech will continue to provide a focused environment for digital health, convening leaders across AI, data, digital infrastructure, interoperability and patient-centred innovation. At the same time, its integration into the wider WHX platform ensures these conversations are grounded in real-world healthcare challenges, procurement needs and system-level change.

This move supports this integrated experience, offering proximity, scale and ease of navigation across the week, while allowing each event to maintain its distinct identity and audience focus.

Lorena Diaz Palle, Event Director, Informa, said:“Bringing WHX Tech into the same week as World Health Expo is about creating the best possible experience for our global community. We're making it easier for attendees and exhibitors to maximise their time, access a broader network, and engage with both healthcare and technology in one place. As part of World Healthcare Week, this approach delivers a more connected, efficient and commercially valuable experience for everyone involved.”

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