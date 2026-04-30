Zanai Bhosle Reveals Her Mobile Wallpaper Featuring Late Grandmother Asha Bhosle

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of late legendary singer Asha Bhosle, gave fans a sweet glimpse into her personal life as she revealed her phone wallpaper, a heartfelt picture featuring her late grandmother, the legendary Asha Bhosle.

The picture on the wallpaper appears to be captured during a celebratory moment, shows Asha Bhosle dressed in an elegant light-coloured saree, and Zanai looking radiant in a shimmering outfit.

She is seen smiling warmly while holding her grandmother close to her.

Interestingly, the wallpaper also shows that Zanai seems to be listening to one of her grandmother's timeless songs,“Ailo Tum Toh Dillagi Mein”.

Talking about Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, was seen breaking down as she performed the final ritual of Asthi Visarjan of her late grandmother Asha Bhosle in Varanasi.

Zanai had shared a caption along with the asthi visajan video and revealed that the family fulfilled Asha Bhosle's final wish by immersing her ashes in the Ganga.

She wrote,“OM SHANTI. Today, the closest people to Ashaai, have done the toughest thing one can do.. let go of her in the Ganga, Varanasi.. but, it was her final wish and I'm sure she is at peace. I request everyone who loved her to only pray for her peace.”

Ever since the legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away, Zanai has been sharing an umpteen number of posts on her social media account, reflecting on her bond with her late grandmother and also expressing how dearly she has been missing her.

During Asha Bhosle's funeral procession, Zanai was seen breaking down into tears while bidding her grandmother a farewell.

For the uninitiated, Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 after facing multi-organ failure.

She was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai on April 11 due to severe exhaustion and chest infection as updated by Zanai on her social media account.

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 and left behind a legacy of 83 years.

–IANS

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