SSU Shows Footage Of Massive Strikes On Russian Positions In Luhansk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU stated this on its website.

"Last month, together with comrades from the 1st Separate Center of Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 3rd Border Detachment of the Eastern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service, a series of massive raids were carried out on deployment points of Russian army personnel in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region," the statement said.

In particular, precise strikes were carried out in Luhansk, Bilovodsk, and the village of Shulhynka in Starobilsk district on buildings where the occupiers were stationed.

The area near the settlement of Rudove in Svatove district was also targeted separately - concentrations of enemy manpower and ammunition depots were destroyed there.

It is noted that all targets were identified and verified by SSU officers. Based on the coordinates provided, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service carried out high-precision strikes using FP-2 drones from the company Fire Point and other domestic aviation systems.

Ukrainian drones strike Russian missile hub in occupied Crimea

As Ukrinform reported, on April 24 and during the night of April 25, the Defense Forces struck an enemy ammunition depot near Bilolutsk in Luhansk region, as well as logistics warehouses in the areas of Boikivske (Donetsk region) and Novovasylivka and Huliaipole (Zaporizhzhia region).

Photo: SSU