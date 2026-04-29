'I Don't Believe No Screens Is Possible': How Parents Manage Devices And Little Kids

MENAFN - The Conversation) Parents are told to avoid screens altogether in the first two years of a child's life.

At the same time, digital devices are part of everyday family life used for communication, work, learning, and at times, simply getting through the day.

Our new research talks to first-time parents about how they navigate – or try to navigate – this tricky time.

What is the guidance on screen use?

Australia's national 24-hour movement guidelines recommend no screen time for children under two and a maximum of two hours for children over five.

Advice from prominent bodies such as the World Health Organization ) are similarly clear about limiting screen use for children.

As well as concerns about children being too sedentary, this advice comes amid ongoing research about the potential harms of too much screen use. These include sleep problems, language delays and social-emotional issues.

However, this rigid health advice conflicts with education guidelines that children are introduced to – and gain skills in – digital technologies before they start school.

There is also a growing understanding among researchers that strict guidelines around screen use are not compatible with real life and can be confusing to parents.

In January 2026, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued a new policy statement noting both concerns about screen use but also potential benefits if the content is good quality and appropriate for children. The academy argued we cannot view children's media use through the lens of“screen limits alone”.

Our research

Our study wanted to understand how first-time parents interpret and apply screen use guidance in the early years.

This is a group navigating a steep learning curve. Without prior experience to draw on, many rely heavily on external advice while also feeling pressure to make the“right” decisions.

Our study involved 23 Australian parents of children aged under four, recruited via social media and community advertising. Parents' views were sought via interviews and focus groups.

What we found

Parents reported a variety of interpretations of screen time recommendations. For some, it was about strict adherence. Evangeline* (mother of a six-month-old) shared her firm stance on restricting screen use:

Others took a more flexible stance, depending on their household's needs. Chad (father of an 18-month-old) explained

The quest for sanity

Parents in our study spoke about using screens to stay in touch with family and to manage competing demands such as preparing meals, caring for multiple children, or simply taking a moment to reset. So while“clear guidance” around screens was valued, strict rules were often not feasible in practice.

Parents expressed frustration that current guidelines oversimplify the issue as“no screens” versus“screens”. As Carmela (mother of a 17-month-old) told us:

Yann (mother of a six-month-old) wanted guidelines that acknowledged the realities of family life today.

Chad also wanted more clarity on what the overarching problem was with a limited amount of screen use in infancy.

These reflections highlight the gap between expert recommendations and real-world parenting.

Parental guilt

Parents described the emotional weight of decisions about screen use and their kids.

Many were already using screens in their homes but felt guilty about doing so. Social media and parenting groups often intensified these feelings. Managing children's screen use was not just about following advice but about navigating judgement, uncertainty and the tension between ideals and real life.

Or as Natalie (mother of a three-year-old) told us, she didn't want to hear more social media opinions on the matter.

What can parents do?

Our research suggests parents do not necessarily need more rules. They need more support to help them make informed decisions.

Parenting decisions are shaped by context, including children's needs, family routines, work demands and available support. Parents need guidance that reflects this complexity.

This means moving towards more balanced, practical advice, focusing less on how long children spend on screens, and more on how they are using them.

For parents, research shows its important to:

focus on what kind of content your child is consuming. Is it designed for children? Is it developmentally appropriate? Does it invite thinking, creativity, or learning? are they watching alone, or with another adult or sibling? Are there opportunities to talk, ask questions, or connect with what they're seeing? Co-viewing supports language development and comprehension. does it help your child connect with others (for example, their family or peers), or engage actively (for example by responding to or participating in what they are seeing)?

Improving support is not about telling parents to do more or less. It is about offering guidance that helps families make informed, thoughtful choices about screens based on their individual child, their context, and what works in their everyday lives.

*names have been changed.

Read more: Why parents need to be like Big Ted and 'talk aloud' while they use screens with their kids