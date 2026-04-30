Vietnamese President To Lam To Pay State Visit To India From May 5-7

President To Lam's State Visit to India

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the President of Vietnam, To Lam, will pay a state visit to India from May 5-7, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Lam will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several Ministers and senior officials of the Government of Vietnam. A strong business delegation will also accompany the visiting dignitary. This will be Lam's first State Visit to India, after being elected as the President of Vietnam in April, this year.

As per the statement, Lam will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on May 6. Prime Minister Modi will hold wide-ranging discussions with President To Lam across the spectrum of bilateral relations as also on regional and global issues of mutual interest. President Droupadi Murmu will have a meeting with Lam. Other Indian dignitaries are also expected to call on Lam.

He will also visit Bodh Gaya and Mumbai during his visit to India.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

India and Vietnam share historical and civilisational ties, which have steadily deepened over the years. Lam's visit coincides with the special occasion of the two countries marking the 10th anniversary of the elevation of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, agreed during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Vietnam in 2016.

The engagement between leaders is expected to provide fresh momentum to the robust bilateral relations and open new avenues for cooperation between India and Vietnam, the statement added.

PM Modi Congratulates Vietnamese President

Earlier on April 7, PM Modi congratulated To Lam for his election as the President of Vietnam and expressed confidence that the ties between New Delhi and Hanoi would further deepen under his leadership.

PM Modi underlined the time-tested friendship between India and Vietnam and expressed the commitment to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Heartiest congratulations to Mr. To Lam on his election as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. I am confident that under his leadership, the time-tested friendship between our two countries will continue to grow from strength to strength. I look forward to working... - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2026

He said on X, "Heartiest congratulations to Mr. To Lam on his election as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. I am confident that under his leadership, the time-tested friendship between our two countries will continue to grow from strength to strength. I look forward to working closely together to further deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the progress and prosperity of our people and the region." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)