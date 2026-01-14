NVTS Stock Draws Retail Interest On AI Data Center Power Play



Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) stock has attracted growing investor attention as interest builds around its role in powering next-generation artificial intelligence data centers.

The stock has also received a boost after President Trump said on Monday that he is working with big tech companies to ensure that U.S. consumers do not face higher utility costs due to expanding data center buildouts to support growing demand for artificial intelligence.

Navitas stock traded over 2% higher in Tuesday's premarket.

Why Investors Are Paying Attention

Market watchers point to Navitas Semiconductor's focus on advanced power technologies as a potential enabler for increasingly energy-hungry, high-density computing systems that support AI workloads.

The company develops advanced power chips that enable electronic systems to be faster, smaller, and more energy-efficient. It specializes in gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies, which are key components in powering AI data centers, high-performance computing (HPC) systems, energy grids, and industrial equipment.

Conference Appearance In Focus

Investors are also looking forward to Navitas' participation in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City. The firm's participation in the January 14 event highlights its ongoing efforts to expand engagement with the investment community and to spotlight its technology roadmap.

The company announced Navitas 2.0 in November last year, to shift focus towards the high-power markets, including data centers, HPC, and power grid infrastructure.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

At the time of writing, Navitas was the top trending equity ticker on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'extremely bullish' territory amid 'high' message volume levels.

NVTS's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:00 a.m. ET on Jan. 13, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user said that Trump's emphasis on having technology companies pay more attention to using power more efficiently will help Navitas.

Another user sounded optimistic about the company's participation in the Needham Conference.

NVTS stock has gained over 252% in the last 12 months.

