Anna Zemánková Estate Joins Gladstone Gallery-And More Art Market News

MENAFN - USA Art News) Art-World Moves, Museum Funding, and a $3 Million Question

A week of gallery representation changes, residency announcements, and museum support has also brought a sharper financial allegation into view: a whistleblower claims $3 million is missing from the Palm Springs Art Museum's investment account. The complaint, which alleges financial mismanagement, improper fund transfers, and governance failures, is now under investigation and has raised the possibility of legal scrutiny and even bankruptcy.

Elsewhere in the market, Gladstone will represent the estate of Anna Zemánková (1908–1986) and plans a solo booth of her work at TEFAF New York, following an exhibition of her work last spring. Tanya Bonakdar Gallery has added Sándra Vasquez de la Horra (b. 1967), the Chilean-born artist whose traveling survey recently appeared at the Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles after a presentation in the 2022 Venice Biennale. Mariane Ibrahim now represents Leasho Johnson, whose large-scale diptych is included in a show on dance, dancehall, and reggaeton at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.

The week also brought expansion and institutional support. Elijah Wheat Showroom will open a new location in Beacon, New York, with an inaugural exhibition featuring E. E. Kono in June. Denniston Hill launched its 2026 residency season with 30 artists, including Alex Dimitrov, Caroline Monnet, Ligia Lewis, Maori Karmael Holmes, and Sky Hopinka, and is participating in the Venice Biennale next week.

On the museum side, the Minneapolis Institute of Art will receive restoration funding from TEFAF for The Meeting of Dante and Virgil, a monumental 16th-century Italian tapestry and the only early Medicean tapestry in a public collection outside Italy. In higher education, Charlie White has been appointed dean of the Sam Fox School and will begin July 1, succeeding CarmonColangelo. At the Clemente Center, Jesús Hilario-Reyes and Tichacoco are the inaugural recipients of the Van Lier Fellowship, which supports two New York-based visual artists ages 18 to 30 with studio space and a $20,000 stipend.

The roundup closes with a reminder that the art trade is never only about sales and openings. It is also about stewardship, institutional trust, and the fragile systems that support artists, museums, and the public record alike.