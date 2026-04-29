Ashwini Vaishnaw To Flag Off Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Today

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, April 30 (IANS) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off a direct 20-coach Vande Bharat train service between Jammu and Srinagar on Thursday, while regular services for the public will commence from May 2.

In addition to giving a fillip to tourism, the service will reduce travel time between Jammu and Srinagar while providing all-weather connectivity between the two capitals of Jammu and Kashmir.

The historic rail link between Katra town in Reasi district of Jammu division and Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, 2025.

For nearly 70 years, the dream of a rail link between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country remained elusive, and work on the project began in the late 1990s.

The first train operated within the Kashmir Valley in October 2008, while it cost a whopping Rs 28,000 crore to establish the rail link between the Kashmir Valley and Jammu division.

Considered one of the most challenging rail link projects in the world, laying tracks across the treacherous Himalayan terrain has been described as a marvel of engineering and human endeavour.

This rail link remained an unrealised dream for the people of the Kashmir Valley till 2025, although trains had reached Udhampur town in 2005.

Railway officials said the modern 20-coach Vande Bharat train will commence its maiden journey from Jammu Tawi (JAT) and travel up to Srinagar, connecting the region across difficult geographical terrain.

“Simultaneously, a train will depart from Srinagar for Jammu on the same day the service begins from Jammu to Srinagar,” officials said.

Before the commencement of this service, a trial run of the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat was conducted on Tuesday from Jammu to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, officials added.

The inaugural Vande Bharat train, equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and comprising 20 coaches, will cover a total distance of 267 kilometres on Thursday.

The train service will operate six days a week between Jammu and Srinagar. There will be no service on this route on Tuesdays.

“Constructed using indigenous technology, this Vande Bharat Express will offer passengers a world-class travel experience,” Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said.

It features amenities such as the 'Kavach' safety system for passenger security, a GPS-based passenger information system, and comfortable rotating seats.

“This service will not only reduce travel time but also provide a massive boost to the local economy and tourism,” he added.

An eight-coach train was earlier operating between Katra and Srinagar. The introduction of a 20-coach train will allow more passengers to travel on the route.