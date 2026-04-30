LIV Golf Plans Strategic Shift With Saudi Investment Ending In 2026

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) LIV Golf is exploring a range of strategic opportunities to reposition its business now that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is pulling funding from the breakaway circuit after the 2026 season, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The sources, who have knowledge of LIV Golf's business operations, said the circuit that features major champions like Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm will share the core tenets of its strategic path forward on Thursday and the plan may include new board members, leadership as well as invitations to secure long-term financial partners.

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According to the sources, LIV Golf players and staff were made aware over the past two weeks that the PIF, which has poured more than $5 billion into the league, decided to end its investment after the current season.

LIV Golf is also engaging in "constructive discussions" with prospective global investors, the sources said, while adding the league remains committed to the team golf model.

Two weeks ago, amid reports that the rebel circuit was on the verge of collapse, LIV Golf pushed back and said the remainder of its 2026 season would proceed as scheduled with the full backing of the PIF.

Twice major champion DeChambeau stated his commitment to LIV Golf despite rumors the league could fold after 2026 in an interview with Flushing It Golf that was published last week.

"As long as LIV is here, I would figure out a way for it to make sense," said DeChambeau, one of golf's biggest draws and whose contract with LIV expires after this year. Earlier this week, Louisiana state officials said a LIV Golf event scheduled for New Orleans in June had been postponed with the league exploring a potential fall event instead.

Through big-money contracts and lucrative purses, LIV managed to lure a number of golf's biggest names, including DeChambeau, Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed.

But in recent months, LIV has lost some notable names like five-time major winner Koepka and former Masters champion Reed. Koepka rejoined the PGA Tour as part of a limited Returning Member Program while Reed plans to return to PGA Tour competition later this year and reinstate his membership for the 2027 season.

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