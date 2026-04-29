Centerville Business Owner Shares Powerful Mother's Day Story Of Faith, Healing, And Family Restoration

Dustin Pierce, CEO and founder of Three Wooden Crosses Construction & Renovations, is sharing a personal Mother's Day tribute honoring his mother's strength, his family's healing, and the faith that helped turn his life around.

Raised in a home impacted by domestic violence, Dustin and his sister, Stacey Scott, experienced trauma in different ways. Stacey battled anxiety, while Dustin struggled with addiction and personal hardship.

Their mother survived abuse and later faced cancer. For Dustin, her cancer battle became one of the biggest turning points of his life.

“Watching my mom fight cancer broke me,” Pierce said.“I promised God that if He helped her through it, I would change my life.”

That promise became the beginning of a new chapter. Dustin began rebuilding his life through faith, discipline, and accountability. He worked to overcome addiction, become debt-free, and build Three Wooden Crosses Construction & Renovations into a company rooted in faith, family, quality, and purpose.

Today, his mother is in remission. For the Pierce family, her recovery represents strength, grace, and the power of healing after years of hardship.

“My mom is one of the strongest people I know,” Pierce said.“She survived things no one should have to go through, and she still found a way to love us, pray for us, and believe in us.”

Pierce says his sister's journey is also an important part of the family's story. While trauma affected each of them differently, both siblings have had to find their own path toward healing.

“People don't always understand how childhood pain follows you into adulthood,” Pierce said.“My sister carried anxiety. I went down the road of addiction. But God has been restoring our family piece by piece.”

For Dustin, Three Wooden Crosses Construction & Renovations is more than a business. It is a reflection of the values that helped him rebuild his life: faith, commitment, resilience, and service.

“When you come from brokenness, you understand how much peace a safe home can bring,” Pierce said.“That's why this business is personal to me. We're not just fixing houses. We're helping families move forward.”

This Mother's Day, Pierce hopes his family's story encourages others who may be facing addiction, trauma, illness, or emotional pain.

“Healing is possible,” Pierce said.“Faith is real. Families can be restored. Your past does not have to control your future.”

For more information about Three Wooden Crosses Construction & Renovations, visit or call +1 937-727-1090.

About Three Wooden Crosses Construction & Renovations

Three Wooden Crosses Construction & Renovations is a construction, renovation, and restoration company based in Centerville, Ohio. Led by CEO and founder Dustin Pierce, the company proudly serves Centerville, Dayton, Kettering, Beavercreek, Springboro, Bellbrook, and surrounding Ohio communities. Built on faith, family, quality, and purpose, Three Wooden Crosses helps homeowners improve, repair, and restore their homes with care and integrity.