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US Targets Thousands of Sites in Iran as Military Operation Continues
(MENAFN) The United States has carried out strikes on more than 5,500 locations within Iran, including multiple naval vessels and missile sites, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Admiral Brad Cooper on Wednesday.
"Every day, we're striking hard at Iranian ballistic missile and drones. To date, we have struck more than 5,500 targets inside Iran, including more than 60 ships using a variety of precision weapon systems," Cooper stated in a video message shared on the social media platform X.
Tensions in the region have surged since Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran, resulting in over 1,300 reported fatalities, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes directed at Israel and Gulf nations hosting US military assets.
Cooper noted that American strike operations have intensified in recent days, with assaults coming from multiple directions. "Just yesterday, we had strike waves nearly every hour from different locations and directions going into Iran. We also took out the last of four Soleimani-class warships. That's an entire class of Iranian ships now out of the fight."
His comments followed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s remark that Tuesday marked the "most intense" day of US strikes in the ongoing operation.
Cooper added that the continuous bombardment has sharply reduced Iran’s capacity to retaliate. He also highlighted that US forces are targeting Iran’s military production facilities to limit potential future threats.
"Every day, we're striking hard at Iranian ballistic missile and drones. To date, we have struck more than 5,500 targets inside Iran, including more than 60 ships using a variety of precision weapon systems," Cooper stated in a video message shared on the social media platform X.
Tensions in the region have surged since Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran, resulting in over 1,300 reported fatalities, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes directed at Israel and Gulf nations hosting US military assets.
Cooper noted that American strike operations have intensified in recent days, with assaults coming from multiple directions. "Just yesterday, we had strike waves nearly every hour from different locations and directions going into Iran. We also took out the last of four Soleimani-class warships. That's an entire class of Iranian ships now out of the fight."
His comments followed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s remark that Tuesday marked the "most intense" day of US strikes in the ongoing operation.
Cooper added that the continuous bombardment has sharply reduced Iran’s capacity to retaliate. He also highlighted that US forces are targeting Iran’s military production facilities to limit potential future threats.
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