MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Eastern Czechia is home to one of the country's most original and thought‐provoking destinations – the. Known internationally for its bold ideas and progressive mindset, the region offers travellers a journey into a place where industry, design and everyday life were shaped by a single visionary concept. Built around the legacy of entrepreneur, Zlín and its surroundings present a unique example of how innovation, community and quality of life can come together to form a distinctive travel experience.

Unlike traditional historic cities, Zlín surprises visitors with its. The city was designed as a modern model of living, with factories, homes, schools and green spaces forming a cohesive whole. Today, this architectural unity gives Zlín a strong visual identity and an open, spacious atmosphere that appeals to travellers seeking something different from classic European city breaks.

The Baťa philosophy continues to shape, offering a narrative that resonates strongly with travellers from the Middle East who value heritage, vision and meaningful stories. Former industrial buildings have been thoughtfully re‐imagined as museums, galleries, cultural venues and design centres, allowing visitors to explore the region's innovative past while engaging with contemporary creativity in a calm, uncrowded setting. A key landmark is, the former Baťa headquarters, which today symbolises Zlín's forward‐looking spirit. With panoramic city views and curated exhibitions, it reflects the city's evolution from an industrial hub into a refined cultural destination.

Beyond architecture, the region appeals through lifestyle‐driven experiences that align well with. Zlín's strong association with education, design thinking and film culture reinforces its image as a place that values ideas, learning and creativity-qualities increasingly sought after by culturally curious Middle Eastern travellers. Its compact, walkable layout allows families and couples to explore at an easy, relaxed pace, while cafés, public spaces and cultural institutions create a welcoming, community‐oriented environment that feels safe and accessible.

Just outside the city, the, offering a balance between urban discovery and natural retreat. The, one of the region's most popular attractions, provides opportunities for gentle boat cruises, cycling and riverside walks-activities that appeal to families and travellers seeking light outdoor experiences rather than physically demanding adventures. This blend of nature, comfort and cultural depth aligns closely with the growing interest among Middle Eastern travellers in

Traditional villages, local gastronomy and easy access to open landscapes further enrich the experience, allowing visitors to enjoy authenticity without compromising on comfort. Whether discovering modern architecture, engaging with cultural stories, or relaxing along the canal, the Baťa Region offers a sense of space, calm and originality-an appealing alternative to Europe's more crowded destinations for travellers from the Middle East.

With its strong identity, innovative spirit and emphasis on balance between work, culture and leisure,. Ideally suited for Middle Eastern travellers interested in design, culture, family‐friendly exploration and meaningful narratives, the region is emerging as a compelling addition to Czechia's diverse tourism offering for international markets.