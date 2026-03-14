From Builder To Battlefield: Journey Of DIU Operative“Tima” To Ukraine's Frontlines

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In an interview with Ukrinfor, Tima recounted how he joined the Marine Corps, his experiences with captured Russian soldiers, the loss of comrades, and what motivates him as a special forces operative.

Tima began traveling to the conflict zone as early as 2015. Skilled with weapons, he felt compelled to join the military.“I couldn't sit at home. As they say, it pulls you in. I'm an athlete and a shooter, so I gradually got involved,” he recalled.

When Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, his decision was clear.

“On the first day of the war, I deliberately joined the Marine Corps as a reconnaissance marksman,” Tima said.

Later, he joined defense intelligence units and served across various fronts. The hardest part of the war, he says, has been losing comrades.“It's always the loss of comrades that hits hardest. Losing people you knew before the full-scale war and went through so much with – that's the hardest,” he said.

Currently, Tima trains soldiers, teaching shooters and marksmen from different units.“I continue to train shooters and marksmen. Seeing their eyes light up and their eagerness to learn – that's very rewarding,” he said.

He noted that the Ukrainian army has become more technologically advanced since the full-scale invasion, but emphasized that the enemy should never be underestimated.“The enemy is strong and cunning. You must treat them with respect and think about how to defeat them. Our spirit is strong. We defend our land and our families. That's very motivating,” Tima said.

Tima also shared a striking experience during interrogations: some captured Russian soldiers claimed to be marksmen, and he was called in to verify their claims.“One was mediocre, the other extremely arrogant. He acted like he was on a resort while in captivity. That really surprised and bothered me,” he said.

One of the Russians calmly described how many Ukrainian soldiers he supposedly killed.“He spoke about it without fear. Honestly, it made my blood boil,” Tima added.

conducts tactical control exercises for future Air Assault and Marine Corps officer

For Tima, Ukraine's victory means the full restoration of its territorial integrity, no matter how long it takes.

He also addressed Ukrainians directly with a simple but important message:“Hold on, don't lose hope. We have no other choice. Everything will be fine – I believe in this,” he concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, March 14 is celebrated in Ukraine as Ukrainian Volunteer Day, honoring volunteers who have defended the country over the years and remembering those who died fighting for its independence.