Best Industrial Refrigeration Solutions In 2026: Why Runte Prefers Screw Parallel Units.

MENAFN - GetNews) The refrigeration unit is the“heart” of any storage facility. For large-scale industrial projects, stability is the only metric that matters. At Runte, we prioritize [Screw Refrigeration Units] and [Multi-compressor Racks] to ensure your cooling system never skips a beat. Here are the 7 core reasons why professionals choose this setup:

1. Bitzer Reliability & Low Noise: We utilize genuine [Bitzer Screw Compressors]. They offer world-class stability and significantly lower decibel levels compared to standard piston units, ensuring a better environment for your facility.







2. High Fault Tolerance: In a [Screw Refrigeration Units], if one compressor requires maintenance, the others continue to operate. This redundancy prevents total system downtime and protects your expensive inventory from spoilage.

3. Flexible Load Management: Industrial storage demands change with stock levels. Our Screw Parallel Units automatically adjust cooling output to match your real-time needs, maintaining a perfectly constant temperature.

4. Optimized Energy Efficiency: With power adjustment stages from 25% to 100%, the unit only consumes the power it actually needs. This precision significantly reduces your monthly operational overhead.







5. Compact Design, High Performance: The streamlined structure allows for high compression strength and superior heat exchange efficiency, cooling your [Cold Storage Room] faster than traditional setups.

6. System Redundancy: With independent piping and valves, even a local component issue won't paralyze the entire [Refrigeration System]. You get a“fail-safe” infrastructure for your business.

7. Smart PLC Automation: Our systems are equipped with advanced PLC monitoring. Operators can track every detail of the equipment in real-time through a simple interface, reducing the need for manual inspection.

Pro Tip: Pair your unit with an [Evaporative Condenser] to increase cooling capacity by up to 25% while further extending the service life of your equipment.





