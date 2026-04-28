Introducing Fitness With Spotify In The United Arab Emirates: A New Way To Bring Movement Into Your Daily Routine

Time on Spotify should feel meaningful and intentional, not something that just slips away in a blur of mindless scrolling. That's why we're always investing in more experiences that leave you feeling more energized, in control and empowered. We also look to our user base and the creators on our platform for inspiration. That's why we're expanding into a new category: fitness.

Starting today, we're introducing guided workout experiences on Spotify, bringing fitness into the same ecosystem as music, podcasts, audiobooks, and video.

Free and Premium users will now have access to dozens of curated playlists as well as content from established wellness creators like Yoga With Kassandra, Caitlin K'eli Yoga, Sweaty Studio, Chloe Ting, Pilates Body By Raven, Abi Mills Wellness, Sophiereidfit, and others.

Through our new partnership with Peloton, Premium Platinum users in supported markets will gain access to a continuously growing catalog of more than 1,400 ad-free, on-demand classes as part of their existing subscription. The catalog includes structured mat-class options across strength, cardio, yoga, and meditation from fan-favorite instructors like Rebecca Kennedy, Ally Love and Rad Lopez - no specialized equipment required.

With this new genre, we're opening the door to a broader range of fitness and wellness experiences - all designed to be flexible, accessible, and easy to integrate into your day.

Meeting users where they are:

This expansion builds on how millions already use Spotify, while opening up new ways to serve the nearly 70% of Premium users who work out monthly. More than 150 million fitness playlists are active globally, used by people to get motivated, recover, and reset. Demand continues to grow, with fitness and workout content ranking among the top use cases for our recently launched Prompted Playlists feature.

“For nearly two decades, Spotify has been the soundtrack to the world's workouts,” said Roman Wasenmüller, VP, Global Head of Podcasts, Spotify.“But listening was only the beginning. Today, we are expanding Spotify to become a true daily wellness companion. By bringing thousands of creators and partners like Peloton directly into our video and audio ecosystem, we are investing in a future where Spotify isn't just where you spend your time-it's where you go to build momentum, improve your wellbeing, and get more out of every day.”

How to kickstart your workout on Spotify:

Open the Spotify app on mobile, desktop, or your TV device. Search“fitness” to open the Fitness hub, or find it in Browse all. From there, you can explore classes and curated playlists to find the perfect session for your mood and goals.

Here's how eligible Premium users in supported markets can access the full collection of Peloton content:

Workouts are available primarily in English, with select options in Spanish and German. You can also download classes for offline access, so you can work out wherever you are.

A more valuable, active Spotify experience:

Fitness on Spotify is designed to be flexible and seamless: start a video workout on your TV, switch to audio on your phone for a run, and wind down with guided recovery on your smart speaker. It's one experience across devices, with no friction or app-switching.

This is just the start. We'll keep pushing what's possible, opening new doors for creators and shaping a more active Spotify that doesn't just soundtrack your day, but moves with you.