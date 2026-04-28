Jordan's Crown Prince Shares Heartfelt 32Nd Birthday Tribute To Princess Rajwa

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A warm birthday message from Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II has captured attention online after he shared a touching tribute to his wife, Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, on her 32nd birthday.

Posting on Instagram on Tuesday, April 28, the Crown Prince shared a family photo and wrote:“Every day with you is a blessing. Happy birthday to my beloved wife.”

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The post quickly drew admiration from followers, with many praising the personal and affectionate message.

Princess Rajwa, one of the most closely watched royals in the Arab world, marked her birthday surrounded by public well wishes and warm reactions across social media.

Born in Riyadh on April 28, 1994, Princess Rajwa is the daughter of the late Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif and Azza bint Nayef Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Sudairi.

She married Crown Prince Al Hussein in June 2023 in a ceremony watched across the region and internationally. Since then, the couple have continued to draw attention for their public appearances and family milestones.

The latest post, featuring a candid family moment, added another glimpse into their growing family life and quickly became a talking point among royal watchers.

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